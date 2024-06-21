Ex-Trump Advisor Steve Bannon Asks Supreme Court to Delay Sentence While He Fights Conviction

His emergency appeal comes a day after his request for delay was shot down by the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon is asking the Supreme Court to delay his sentence in a last-ditch effort to stay out of prison as he appeals his conviction.

Mr. Bannon filed for the emergency application with the Supreme Court on Friday morning after his request to delay his July 1 sentence was denied by the federal appeals court on Thursday night.

His lawyers argued that if is imprisoned, he will end up serving his sentence before the Supreme Court is able to decide the case.

However, the federal appeals panel ruled against the request 2-1, stating that he “knew what the subpoena required yet intentionally refused to appear or to produce any of the requested documents.”

Mr. Bannon was convicted back in 2022 of two counts of contempt over his failure to turn over documents or appear for a deposition with the January 6 House committee investigation.

During the trial, his lawyers maintained that Mr. Bannon was just following the directions of his attorney who was under the belief that his client couldn’t testify or procure the documents because Trump had invoked executive privilege.

Should his latest effort to secure an emergency delay fail, Mr. Bannon will have to turn himself in to a low-security federal prison in Danbury, Connecticut come July for a four-month sentence.

“Given his surrender date of July 1, 2024, he respectfully requests a ruling before that date, and an administrative stay of the surrender date if necessary to allow for sufficient time to consider this matter,” his lawyer Trent McCotter wrote in the emergency application for continued release.

“An even-handed approach thus strongly favors allowing Mr. Bannon to remain on release,” he adds.

Former Trump advisor Peter Navarro, who was convicted on identical charges of contempt, made a similar bid to the Supreme Court to stay out of prison while he fought the ruling.

However, his appeal was rejected and Mr. Navarro surrendered at federal prison in March to serve his four month sentence.

The Justice Department is due to respond to Mr. Bannon’s request by June 26.