EXCLUSIVE: Prosecutor Tasked With Replacing Fani Willis in Trump Prosecution Selects Himself

The troubled criminal racketeering case brought by the District Attorney of Fulton County, Fani Willis, has taken another turn as the prosecutor charged with replacing Ms. Willis, Peter Skandalakis, has appointed himself to succeed her.

November 14 was the deadline imposed by Judge Scott McAfee for an independent group, the Prosecuting Attorneys Council of Georgia, to appoint a new prosecutor to replace Ms. Willis, who was disqualified on account of her secret romance with her handpicked special prosecutor, Nathan Wade. Ms. Willis was disqualified by the Georgia Court of Appeals.

Judge McAfee’s order initially gave the council just 14 days to find a replacement, far less than the 90 days the group requested. Judge McAfee then granted a further extension to November 14. Ms. Willis was permanently barred from the case in September after the Georgia Supreme Court declined to revisit the disqualification handed down by the Georgia Court of Appeals.

Mr. Skandalakis, in a letter to Judge McAfee, admits that his selection of himself “reflects my inability to secure another conflict prosecutor to assume responsibility for this case. Several prosecutors were contacted and, while all were respectful and professional, each declined the appointment.” Mr. Trump has pardoned several of the defendants, though the pardon power does not extend to state prosecutions, only federal ones.

Mr. Skandalakis adds that “While it would have been simple to allow Judge McAfee’s deadline to lapse or to inform the Court that no conflict prosecutor could be secured — thereby allowing the case to be dismissed for want of prosecution — I did not believe that to be the right course of action.”

The veteran prosecutor, a Republican, allows that “I have not had sufficient time to complete my review” but asserts that “With Judge McAfee’s deadline now upon us and my review still ongoing, I have determined that the best course of action is to appoint myself to the case. This will allow me to complete a comprehensive review and make an informed decision regarding how best to proceed.”