Expecting People To Be Promptly On Time Is Part Of ‘White Supremacy Culture,’ Duke Medical School Claims

The plan also addresses the broader context of racial inequality in America.

Protesters hold signs at an unrelated rally outside the Page Auditorium on the campus of Duke University February 17, 2020.
A guide produced by Duke Medical School outlines various elements it associates with “white supremacy culture,” including punctuality, dress code, speech, and work style.

The guide, titled “Dismantling Racism and Advancing Equity, Diversity and Inclusion in the School of Medicine,” aims to “catalyze anti-racist practice through education” and has been praised by the school’s dean, Fox News reports.

It argues that these and other social norms are part of an ideology that positions white people and their behaviors as superior to those of people of color.

“In the workplace, white supremacy culture explicitly and implicitly privileges whiteness and discriminates against non-Western and non-white professionalism standards related to dress code, speech, work style, and timeliness,” the guide says. “Some identifiable characteristics of this culture includes perfectionism, belief that there’s only one right way, power hoarding, individualism, sense of urgency and defensiveness.”

“White supremacy culture is the idea (ideology) that White people and the ideas, thoughts, beliefs, and actions of white people are superior to People of Color and their ideas, thoughts, beliefs and actions,” the document says.

The strategic plan also addresses the broader context of racial inequality in America, asserting that societal structures such as law, culture, and economics are designed to benefit white individuals. It highlights what it calls the “unquestioned and unearned set of advantages, entitlements, benefits and choices bestowed on people solely because they are White.”

