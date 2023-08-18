Face to Face With Trump, a Positive Vision on the Economy — Finally

‘We have something that’s very powerful and that’s our dollar all over.’

As you probably know by now, I just sat down with President Trump for an hour-long economic interview. We sat directly across from each other. We were face to face. We talked policies, issues, heavy-duty content, substance. Here’s my gut reaction: I saw a great American leader.

I saw experience, broad-based knowledge, and strong recall of facts and figures. I also saw command of our problems, and a strong desire to solve them. I saw strength. I saw a moderate temperament.

Finally, I heard a positive vision to end the country’s current decline and rejuvenate America’s prosperity and confidence at home and its standing around the world.

I heard common sense: “You know, to a large extent, everything you and I talk about is common sense,” Mr. Trump said. “And we have a lot of common sense. And the problem is the they don’t have common sense. They don’t know what they’re doing and they’re destroying our country. We’ll turn it around fast.”

On the economy, Mr. Trump wants to reopen the fossil fuel spigots, cut taxes and regulations, protect the value of the dollar, get tough on trade, and tear into the Washington, D.C., deep state. It’s a badly needed growth and prosperity agenda.

And, in a keen insight about money, he told me: “And I’m not just talking about the value of our currency, I’m talking about our currency being used throughout the world. … We have something that’s very powerful and that’s our dollar all over.”

Also, don’t forget the art of the deal. Mr. Trump is a superb negotiator, one who will live and die to protect American interests. That is what I heard in our interview, and I don’t see anyone else on the horizon who can match his brand of American leadership.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business News.