The New York Sun

Join
Columnists

Face to Face With Trump, a Positive Vision on the Economy — Finally

‘We have something that’s very powerful and that’s our dollar all over.’

AP/Charlie Neibergall
President Trump at the Des Moines International Airport in Iowa, August 12, 2023. AP/Charlie Neibergall
LAWRENCE KUDLOW
LAWRENCE KUDLOW

As you probably know by now, I just sat down with President Trump for an hour-long economic interview. We sat directly across from each other. We were face to face. We talked policies, issues, heavy-duty content, substance. Here’s my gut reaction: I saw a great American leader.  

I saw experience, broad-based knowledge, and strong recall of facts and figures. I also saw command of our problems, and a strong desire to solve them. I saw strength. I saw a moderate temperament.  

Finally, I heard a positive vision to end the country’s current decline and rejuvenate America’s prosperity and confidence at home and its standing around the world. 

I heard common sense: “You know, to a large extent, everything you and I talk about is common sense,” Mr. Trump said. “And we have a lot of common sense. And the problem is the they don’t have common sense. They don’t know what they’re doing and they’re destroying our country. We’ll turn it around fast.” 

On the economy, Mr. Trump wants to reopen the fossil fuel spigots, cut taxes and regulations, protect the value of the dollar, get tough on trade, and tear into the Washington, D.C., deep state. It’s a badly needed growth and prosperity agenda.

And, in a keen insight about money, he told me: “And I’m not just talking about the value of our currency, I’m talking about our currency being used throughout the world. … We have something that’s very powerful and that’s our dollar all over.” 

Also, don’t forget the art of the deal. Mr. Trump is a superb negotiator, one who will live and die to protect American interests. That is what I heard in our interview, and I don’t see anyone else on the horizon who can match his brand of American leadership.  

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business News.

LAWRENCE KUDLOW
LAWRENCE KUDLOW

Mr. Kudlow is a Fox News Media contributor. His show “Kudlow” airs at 4 pm ET weekdays. He is also syndicated radio host of “The Larry Kudlow Show” that broadcasts every Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm ET.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordEventsWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use