Facebook Chief Expresses Regret for Censoring Content Under ‘Pressure’ From Biden Administration

Meta’s founder, Mark Zuckerberg, says he now regrets how his company handled the federal government’s repeated “pressure” to “censor” content.

In a letter to Congressman Jim Jordan, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Mr. Zuckerberg noted his company’s social media platforms are “about promoting speech and helping people connect in a safe and secure way.”

However, he said that mission often leads government officials “around the world” to contact Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, with “various concerns around public discourse and public safety.”

The letter went on to discuss the pressure Meta faced domestically in 2021. According to Mr. Zuckerberg, “Senior officials in the Biden Administration, including in the White House, repeatedly pressured our teams for months to censor certain Covid-19 content, including humor and satire, and expressed a lot of frustration with our teams when we didn’t agree.”

Mr. Zuckerberg stressed it was Meta’s decision “whether or not to take down content.” However, he expressed regret about the decisions Facebook and Instagram made, saying, “I believe the government pressure was wrong, and I regret that we were not more outspoken about it.”

“I also think we made some choices that, with the benefit of hindsight and new information, we wouldn’t make today,” he continued. “Like I said to our teams at the time, I feel strongly that we should not compromise our content standards due to pressure from any Administration in either direction — and we’re ready to push back if something like this happens again.”

Mr. Zuckerberg also said Meta mistakenly suppressed a story about a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden, the son of President Biden, amid concerns it was part of a Russian disinformation operation ahead of the 2020 election. That decision came after warnings from the FBI about efforts to interfere in the election, and the story had not been corroborated at the time.

However, Mr. Zuckerberg said, “It’s since been made clear that the reporting was not Russian disinformation, and in retrospect, we shouldn’t have demoted the story.” He added Meta has “changed our policies and processes to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

In a post on X, former presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reacted to the letter, writing with an apparently sarcastic tone, “Looks like Mark Zuckerberg has joined the ranks of the crazed conspiracy theorists who claim that the Biden administration pressured Facebook to censor dissent during Covid.”

Mr. Zuckerberg’s letter comes months after the House Judiciary Committee released an 800-page report examining the Biden Administration officials’ efforts to “censor speech.”

After reviewing “tens of thousands” of emails, the panel found that government officials sought to remove “negative information on or opinions about the vaccine.” According to the report, even “humorous or satirical content that suggests the vaccine isn’t safe” was targeted for removal in some cases.

The pressure to limit certain content sparked concerns that the federal government had violated First Amendment protections. This led to a legal challenge that reached the Supreme Court, which sought to limit the government’s ability to police speech on social media.

In 2023, the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals found that the administration’s communication with social media companies violated the First Amendment.

However, in a June ruling, the Supreme Court rejected the challenge in a 6-3 vote. The justices found that the plaintiffs did not have standing to bring the case. In the majority opinion, Justice Amy Coney Barrett also said the plaintiffs could not prove the decision to censor content resulted from government pressure.