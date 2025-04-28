Fake Polls Won’t Tell You About Trump’s 100-Day Success

The liberal press is at it again, phonying up their polls to show that the president’s first 100 days are a failure.

The liberal press is at it. Again.

They’re doing everything they can to phony up their polls in order to show that President Trump’s first 100 days are a failure.

Well, it’s not true. These are fake polls.

I spoke to ace pollster John McLaughlin over the weekend, and he told me that in the latest New York Times poll, only 37 percent of respondents are Trump 2024 voters. But Mr. Trump received 50 percent of the vote.

So, what happened to the other 13 percent? It’s a fake poll.

Same for the ABC/Washington Post/Ipsos poll. They polled 2,464 adults — 1,992 registered voters, but only 842 Trump voters.

That’s only 34 percent made up of Trump’s 2024 voters. Yet he got nearly 50 percent of the popular vote. What happened to the other 16 percent?

That’s why these are fake polls.

Mr. Trump himself wrote a Truth Social post about this.

Give credit to John McLaughlin for pulling the rug out from under the liberal press and their usual anti-Trump political shenanigans.

Meanwhile, another of my favorite pollsters is Democrat Mark Penn.

His Harvard/Harris poll shows that President Trump’s personal job approval is still around 48 percent, just off the February peak.

It also shows that 39 percent of voters say the country is on the right track. That is an increase of 11 points since January.

Mr. Trump has completely closed the border with his immigration policy, which is enormously popular. President Biden failed at it, totally, for four years.

The southern border is so empty, a father could play baseball catch with his daughter in complete safety right now.

And here’s another key point: according to Mr. Penn, 74 percent favor the deportation of alien criminals. Let me repeat: 74 percent.

Meanwhile, according to Mr. Penn, 77 percent support a federal government spending audit. And 81 percent think the United States should be moving toward a balanced budget.

But this is exactly what Mr. Trump is doing — on the border, on deportation, on Elon Musk’s DOGE audit. Promises made, promises kept.

Meanwhile, 65 percent favor Mr. Trump’s policy of banning males from female sports, and 59 percent support ending all preferences by race in the hiring and awarding of government contracts.

Mr. Penn is a former Clinton pollster, he is an honest craftsman, and so is my pal Mr. McLaughlin, a veteran Republican pollster.

The New York Times and the Washington Post are not.

Now Mr. Trump is heading into passage of his “one, big, beautiful” tax cut bill, which will include deregulation measures, more energy production, “peace through strength” military appropriations, and more money for border enforcement and deportations.

These are all immensely popular policies.

It now looks like the Trump tax cuts, including tax-free tips, tax-free overtime pay, and various senior benefits — these are all highly popular measures — could be done in a month’s time, by Memorial Day.

Mr. Trump and his team are also working hard to achieve peace in Ukraine and the Middle East, hard as all that may be.

And, while his reciprocal tariff policy is perhaps the most controversial item, according to Harvard/Harris, roughly two-thirds agree that tariffs are important to protect jobs in our country today, and really just under 50 percent approve of the tariff policy overall.

Here, once again, Mr. Trump is working hard to make trade deals with key foreign countries. And the stock market, by the way, is beginning to rally once again.

So, while ABC, NBC, and CBS slap Mr. Trump with 92 percent negative coverage in their evening newscasts according to the Media Research Center, and their pollsters are just as dishonest, the fact remains that Mr. Trump gets an ‘A’ for his first 100 days.

It’s called: promises made, promises kept.

Even though the liberal press will never tell you about it.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.