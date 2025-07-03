Famed Mexican Boxer Arrested For Entering America Illegally, Will Be Deported

‘Under President Trump, no one is above the law — including world-famous athletes,’ the Department of Homeland Security says.

Mexican boxer Julio César Chávez Jr., son of one of the most famous Mexican boxers in history, has been arrested by immigration officials for entering America illegally and will be deported, officials said Thursday.

Mr. Chávez, 39, whose most recent bout was against influencer Jake Paul last Saturday, was apprehended as part of expedited removal proceedings after the Department of Homeland Security deemed him deportable. Officials say the boxer has an active arrest warrant in Mexico for his alleged involvement in organized crime and trafficking firearms, ammunition, and explosives.

“Under President Trump, no one is above the law — including world-famous athletes,” the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement. “Our message to any cartel affiliates in the United States is clear: We will find you, and you will face consequences. The days of unchecked cartel violence are over.”

The boxer was arrested while he was riding a scooter in front of his home in Studio City, California, according to Mr. Chávez’s attorney, Michael Goldstein, the Associated Press reported. “The current allegations are outrageous and simply another headline to terrorize the community,” Mr. Goldstein said.

According to DHS, Mr. Chávez entered the United States on a B2 tourist visa in August 2023. He later applied for lawful permanent residency in April 2024, citing his marriage to an American citizen. But federal officials claim his application included multiple fraudulent statements, and they allege that he has ties to the Sinaloa Cartel.

Assistant Homeland Security Secretary Tricia McLaughlin emphasized the department’s prioritization of public safety. “It is shocking that the previous administration flagged this individual as a public safety threat but chose not to prioritize his removal, allowing him to leave and return to our country,” she said in a statement.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services notified ICE about Mr. Chávez last year, calling him “an egregious public safety threat,” but he was let back into the country on January 4, the agency said.

His arrest comes amid President Trump’s amplified immigration enforcement policy, which includes mass deportations and frequent raids across the nation.

Mr. Chávez Jr. ‘s arrest marks the latest chapter in a career overshadowed by both his father’s towering legacy and his own personal controversies.

Mr. Chávez Sr., a boxing legend with multiple world championships in three different weight divisions, remains a beloved sports figure in Mexico. Meanwhile, his son’s record has often been a mixed bag, plagued by failed drug tests, missed weight limits and questions about his dedication to the sport.