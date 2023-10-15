Families of Israelis Seized by Hamas Discover Credit Cards Are Being Used by Terrorists

Banks are working to freeze the accounts, and funds will be returned if cards were misused by ‘belligerent actors.’

As families began to scramble to get word of missing relatives following the October 7 massacre by Hamas in southern Israel, some received indications of their whereabouts from unexpected institutions — Israeli credit card companies.

Reports have emerged of Hamas terrorists allegedly pilfering credit cards from Israeli victims who had been in their grips. The stolen cards have reportedly been used to make purchases from within the Gaza Strip.

Hebrew press reports suggest credit cards were taken from those who met a tragic fate at the hands of Hamas that Saturday morning, including those who were killed, taken hostage, or forced to flee their homes.

The mother of Shani Louk agreed to a German-language interview with Der Spiegel. Ms. Louk was last seen being driven out of Israel in a pickup truck with a number of Palestinian men operating it. Her family says it understands from the bank that her credit card had been used in Gaza.

Ms. Louk had been with a group of Israeli tourists at the outdoor “Festival for Peace” when Hamas invaded and captured her. There was another video that circulated on X showing her mostly unclothed legs. Her body appeared to have been contorted, with an identifying tattoo in the frame. One man grabbed her hair while another spat on her body in the video.

The Bank of Israel, responding to the crisis, stated, “Due to the security situation, we have seen cases where credit cards and bank account information are being misused.”

The institution released a notice saying the situation is being dealt with by professionals from the Bank of Israel, including a special Banking Supervision Department team. The professionals are in communication with government and security personnel to handle this extra sensitive issue.

The banks are working with family members to freeze the accounts — or not. The Banking Supervision Department now has a special team to figure out from where exactly the financial activity is coming. It is also assuring victims that their funds will be returned if misused by “belligerent actors” to steal from Israeli citizens.

Credit card companies are in a constant state of surveying and are urging card owners to call them or the special center if they see suspicious activity.

Israel’s largest credit card company, Isracard, along with other credit card firms and banks say they have been vigilant since the war’s inception. They report working in tandem with security agencies and civil organizations to quickly block cards and freeze accounts, if necessary.

It should be noted that, as of now, no official list of missing persons has been received from the state of Israel. Isracard and other companies are relying on reports from families, communities, and authorized security forces to get the job done.