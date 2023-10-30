The New York Sun

SHANNA FULD

Tel Aviv, Israel
Shanna Fuld is a Contributor to The New York Sun.

Ms. Fuld is the founder, chief executive, and host of the Israel Daily News…

Foreign

Israel Survivors Team Up To Rescue Pets Abandoned During Hamas Terror Attacks

Ziv Shalev and his veterinarian wife, Dr. Galia Shalev, are running a special war-time operation saving animals from abandoned, closed homes.

Courtesy of the Israel Bat Sanctuary.
Foreign

Families of Israelis Seized by Hamas Discover Credit Cards Are Being Used by Terrorists

Banks are working to freeze the accounts, and funds will be returned if cards were misused by ‘belligerent actors.’

Raanan Family via AP
Foreign

Israel, in a Marker of the Seriousness of the Gathering Conflict, Agrees on a National Unity Government To Focus on the War

A decision is awaited from the opposition leader, Yair Lapid, on whether he will enter the war cabinet.

AP/Leo Correa
Foreign

Israeli-American Families With Missing Loved Ones Describe Their Anguish, Uncertainty as They Await Word From American Government

Parents and children highlight the lives and personalities of missing loved ones who were taken hostage during Saturday’s Hamas attacks.

Shanna Fuld/The New York Sun
