The New York Sun

Join
Economy

Family-Owned Toy Companies Ask Supreme Court To Leapfrog Lower Court and Rule on Trump Tariffs

The companies say the case can’t wait for it to work its way through the traditional court process due to the massive impact of the tariffs.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
President Trump announces new tariffs at the White House Rose Garden, April 2, 2025. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
LUKE FUNK
LUKE FUNK

Two family-owned Illinois educational toy companies are launching a long-shot bid to get the Supreme Court to quickly decide if President Trump’s tariffs are legal instead of letting the case work its way through lower courts at a normal pace.

Learning Resources Inc. and hand2mind are asking the justices to expedite consideration of their petition to hear the case currently in front of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. They say the case can’t wait for the traditional process due to the massive impact tariffs have on all businesses that import goods. 

Mr. Trump used the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to declare an economic emergency and place 10 percent tariffs on most countries and even higher tariffs on China and several others. Lawyers for the companies say neither the Constitution nor IEEPA give the president such unilateral power to impose the import taxes.

In the toy makers case, a federal district court has ruled the tariffs are unlawful — and the Court of International Trade has come to the same conclusion in a separate case — but appeals courts have allowed them to remain in force while the Trump administration appeals the decisions.

Tuesday’s filing with the Supreme Court asks the justices to consider the petition to hear the toy companies’ case at its next scheduled conference on June 25 or any subsequently added conference before it recesses for the summer. It also is asking the court to set a briefing schedule to allow oral argument as early as September if it decides to hear it.

The filing says the Supreme Court needs to step in to resolve matters of “staggering” legal, economic, and political significance and “end the crippling uncertainty the IEEPA tariffs have caused nationwide.”

It claims that if the case follows the traditional path, oral arguments in front of the justices would not take place until the end of 2025 or later. “That is an untenably long time to allow the American economy to be reshaped by unlawful tariffs,” the filing states.

Despite the claims of the urgent nature of the case, the chances of the justices taking it before it plays out at the appeals court level are rare, the Associated Press reports.

LUKE FUNK
LUKE FUNK

Mr. Funk was the managing editor of Pleroma Media, and worked as a breaking news reporter at The Messenger after spending 25 years at Fox Television as a producer, executive producer, and digital content director.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2025 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use