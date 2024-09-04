Fani Willis Shows Up at Pregnant Daughter’s Arrest Scene With ‘Friend’ Nathan Wade, Despite Saying Under Oath Their Secret Romance Was Over

An appeals court will hear arguments in December over whether Willis should be removed from her prosecution of President Trump, in part due to her relationship with Wade.

The district attorney of Georgia’s Fulton County, Fani Willis, who is leading the prosecution of President Trump in that state, recently appeared at the scene of her pregnant daughter’s roadside arrest with the man who has imperiled the state’s case against the former president — Nathan Wade. Ms. Willis and Mr. Wade, who faced grilling from a county judge about their secret relationship and their use of taxpayer funds, had said that their relationship was over.

In body camera footage obtained by the Daily Mail, Ms. Willis and Mr. Wade are seen in casual clothing showing up on the side of a Fayette County highway where the prosecutor’s daughter, Kinaya Willis, is being arrested for driving with a suspended license. When meeting the officers, the prosecutor introduces herself just as “Fani” and does not identify herself as Fulton County’s top cop.

The Fulton County district attorney, Fani Willis, and her then-special prosecutor, Nathan Wade, on August 14, 2023, at Atlanta. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A Georgia appellate court will on December 5 hear oral arguments about possibly throwing Ms. Willis off the Trump prosecution after it was alleged that Ms. Willis and Mr. Wade were engaged in a romanic relationship while prosecuting Trump — work for which Mr. Wade was paid hundreds of thousands of dollars that were then used in part to take Ms. Willis on luxury vacations. Judge Scott McAfee ruled earlier this year that an “odor of mendacity” surrounded their relationship, which was going on while they were working on the Trump case together.

During testimony before Judge McAfee, both Ms. Willis and Mr. Wade insisted that their romantic involvement did not begin until after he had been hired to work on the Trump prosecution. The crux of the allegations — that Ms. Willis was benefiting from the taxpayer funds she was paying to Mr. Wade in the form of luxury trips for which he was paying — were not fully substantiated by the judge, who told Ms. Willis that either she or Mr. Wade had to step down in order for the case to proceed. Mr. Wade — who insisted that he was no longer dating Ms. Willis — promptly announced his resignation as a special prosecutor for the district attorney’s office.

The police booking photo of Kaniya Willis, the pregnant daughter of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who was arrested for driving with a suspended license. Tyrone Police Department

The two have said that they remain friends despite not being romantically involved. Ms. Willis said on the stand that she would be friends with Mr. Wade “until the day we die.” Mr. Wade said they are still “very good friends.”

Ms. Willis’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The New York Sun.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis looks on during a hearing at the Fulton County Courthouse on March 1, 2024, at Atlanta. Photo by Alex Slitz-Pool/Getty Images

Ms. Willis’s daughter has a court date set for October 24 after she was allegedly driving on the highway while using her cellphone. She could face a few days in prison and a fine of a few hundred dollars.

The appearance of Ms. Willis and Mr. Wade together at a personal event such as her own daughter’s arrest raises the prospect that the romance has been rekindled, if it ever ceased. When officers asked during the video if Ms. Willis and Mr. Wade were the arrestee’s parents, Ms. Willis said Mr. Wade was “just a friend.” She did not identify him as an attorney who would represent her or her daughter in the case.