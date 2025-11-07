Farmers’ Almanac To Cease Publication, Ending More Than Two Centuries of Wit, Wisdom, And Weather

Publishers of the 208-year-old publication cited a ‘chaotic media environment’ that led to financial challenges.

The internet may have finally done in the Farmers’ Almanac which announced on Friday that it would cease publication after two centuries of being in print.

Editors for the 208-year-old publication, known for its keen knack for predicting the weather, said the 2026 edition will be its final printing, citing a “chaotic media environment” that has led to insurmountable financial challenges affecting production and distribution.

“After more than 200 years of sharing a unique blend of weather, wit and wisdom, we’ve made the very difficult decision to write the final chapter of this historical publication. The 2026 Farmers’ Almanac will be our last edition,” reads a statement from editor Sandi Duncan and publisher Peter Geiger on the almanac’s website.

“Though the Almanac will no longer be available in print or online, it lives on within you,” continues the post, titled “A Fond Farewell.”

“So go ahead – plant your peas when the daffodils bloom. Watch for a red sky at night. Tell the kids how granddad always swore by the Almanac. That’s how our story stays alive.”

First published in 1818, the Maine-based almanac is wholly distinct from the “Old Farmer’s Almanac,” which was founded in 1792 and is still publishing in New Hampshire.

The Maine-based publication has long relied on a closely guarded formula combining sunspot activity, planetary movements, and lunar cycles to produce its long-range weather forecasts. The annual book also publishes gardening tips, trivia, jokes, and natural remedies.

It was less than a decade ago that the Farmers’ Almanac boasted a healthy circulation of 2.1 million across North America and claimed it was gaining new readers who wanted to know where their food was coming or had started growing fresh produce in home gardens.

The editors of that other almanac released a statement on Thursday assuring the public that they will continue to publish.

“Over the years, there has been some confusion between different almanacs, so to be clear: The OLD Farmer’s Almanac isn’t going anywhere,” reads a statement on almanac.com. “As we have since 1792, during George Washington’s presidency, we will continue to publish our annual edition.

“Rest assured, as sure as the Sun will rise, The Old Farmer’s Almanac – with our familiar yellow cover and 80 percent-accurate weather forecasts – will be around for generations to come.”