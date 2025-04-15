Father of Second Texas Child To Die of Measles Says He Has ‘No Regrets’ About Not Vaccinating His Daughter, Blames Left-Wing Media

The defiant father of a Texas girl who health officials say died from the measles insists that the disease didn’t kill her and he doesn’t regret not vaccinating her.

Peter Hildebrand was interviewed about 8-year-old Daisy Hildebrand’s death by Robert F. Kennedy’s anti-vaccine group Children’s Health Defense. When asked if he believed Daisy died from measles Mr. Hildebrand replied, “No, absolutely not.”

He blamed the “left-wing” media for reporting that she died from the measles. “I just get so angry,” Mr. Hildebrand said.

Mr. Hildebrand blames doctors at the hospital where she was treated for not giving her the appropriate antibiotics for the flu.

He insisted that measles don’t kill people and that everyone else he’s known with the measles has been fine. “These foolish doctors are the ones that kill people,” Mr. Hildebrand said. “I’m not scared of the measles,” Mr. Hildebrand said. “I don’t care if there’s a kid that has measles, I’m going to go give him a hug or a kiss or whatever.”

Despite his claims, Texas health officials say Daisy is one of two unvaccinated children who have died in a widespread measles outbreak primarily located in West Texas. There have been 541 confirmed cases as of Friday and 56 patients have been hospitalized.

Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. visited the Hilderbrand family after her death and attended her funeral.

Mr. Hildebrand previously claimed Mr. Kennedy, a longtime vaccine skeptic, “never said anything” about vaccines. “He did not say that the vaccine was effective,” he told the publication Monday. “I had supper with the guy … and he never said anything about that.”

After meeting with the family, Mr. Kennedy suggested on social media that the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine was the most effective way to prevent the spread of measles.

Mr. Hildebrand says he still has no regrets about not vaccinating Daisy or his two other children. He says if he has any more children in the future, “They’re not going to be vaccinated at all.”