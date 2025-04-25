FBI Arrests Milwaukee Judge for Allegedly ‘Obstructing’ Courthouse Arrest of an Illegal Migrant

‘The Judge’s obstruction created increased danger to the public,’ Director Patel says.

DANIEL EDWARD ROSEN Apr. 25, 2025 11:28 AM ET

The FBI has arrested a Milwaukee judge for allegedly helping an undocumented immigrant evade arrest, FBI Director Patel announced Friday.

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested at the Milwaukee County Courthouse for “obstructing an immigrant operation last week.”

“We believe Judge Dugan intentionally misdirected federal agents away from the subject to be arrested in her courthouse, Eduardo Flores Ruiz, allowing the subject — an illegal alien — to evade arrest,” Mr. Patel posted on X Friday.

Mr. Flores Ruiz was eventually arrested following a foot chase with federal agents.

Mr. Patel said Ms. Dugan’s “obstruction created increased danger to the public.”

The details of how the judge obstructed the arrest have not been made public at this time.