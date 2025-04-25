The New York Sun

Join
Politics

FBI Arrests Milwaukee Judge for Allegedly ‘Obstructing’ Courthouse Arrest of an Illegal Migrant

‘The Judge’s obstruction created increased danger to the public,’ Director Patel says.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Kash Patel says he FBI has arrested a Milwaukee judge for allegedly helping an undocumented immigrant evade arrest. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
DANIEL EDWARD ROSEN
DANIEL EDWARD ROSEN

The FBI has arrested a Milwaukee judge for allegedly helping an undocumented immigrant evade arrest, FBI Director Patel announced Friday.

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested at the Milwaukee County Courthouse for “obstructing an immigrant operation last week.”

“We believe Judge Dugan intentionally misdirected federal agents away from the subject to be arrested in her courthouse, Eduardo Flores Ruiz, allowing the subject — an illegal alien — to evade arrest,” Mr. Patel posted on X Friday. 

Mr. Flores Ruiz was eventually arrested following a foot chase with federal agents.

Mr. Patel said Ms. Dugan’s “obstruction created increased danger to the public.”

The details of how the judge obstructed the arrest have not been made public at this time.

DANIEL EDWARD ROSEN
DANIEL EDWARD ROSEN

Mr. Rosen's work has appeared in Esquire, the New York Observer, City Journal, New York Magazine, and the New York Times. He is also the founder of DER Strategies, a content marketing consultancy.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2025 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use