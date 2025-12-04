FBI Arrests Suspect in Long-Unsolved January 6 Pipe Bomb Case

The devices were placed outside party headquarters the night before the Capitol riot and discovered hours later.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has arrested a man in Virginia who officials believe planted pipe bombs outside the Republican and Democratic National Committee headquarters on the night before January 6, 2021, according to reports from several news outlets.

The arrest caps a nearly five-year investigation into the identity of a suspect captured on surveillance cameras placing the explosive devices just blocks from the U.S. Capitol. The footage showed an individual wearing a hooded sweatshirt, a mask, and Nike Air Max Speed Turf sneakers.

The bombs were discovered 15 hours after being planted and were disabled before detonation. Law enforcement officers were diverted to the scene just minutes before crowds of President Trump’s supporters descended upon the Capitol to protest the 2020 election results.

The FBI determined that the bombs were viable and could have caused “serious injury or death” had they detonated. On the morning of January 6, Vice President Kamala Harris came within 20 feet of the device placed outside the DNC, according to a Department of Homeland Security report.

The timing of the bomb placement fueled conspiracy theories about the suspect’s potential political motivations and possible connection to the Capitol riot. The FBI offered a $500,000 reward for information about the suspect and pursued more than 600 tips from the public.

The investigation’s failure to identify a suspect drew scrutiny from Republicans, including FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino, who suggested the bombs were an “inside job.”

“There is a massive cover-up, because the person who planted those pipe bombs — they don’t want you to know who it was, because it’s either a connected anti-Trump insider, or this was an inside job,” Mr. Bongino said on The Dan Bongino Show in November 2024. “Those bombs were planted there. This was a setup. I have zero doubt.”