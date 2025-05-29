FBI Deputy Dan Bongino Calls Comey ‘a Big Child,’ Promises Big Answers on January 6 Pipe Bomb, White House Cocaine 

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino, who just years prior floated theories that disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein was murdered, the January 6th pipe bomber was an FBI asset, and the cocaine found inside the White House was for Hunter and Joe Biden’s personal use, said on Thursday that the truth surrounding all these cases would be coming any day now.

During an appearance on the Fox News program “Fox & Friends” Thursday morning, Mr. Bongino, who previously worked as a Fox contributor and host, said he had seen security footage, taken inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center, when Epstein’s body was discovered, which will lay to rest any theories of Epstein’s murder.

“You’re going to see there’s no one there but him. There’s just nobody there. So I say to people, if you have a tip, let us know. But there’s no DNA, there’s no audio, there’s no fingerprints, there’s no suspects, there’s no accomplices,” Mr. Bongino said.

Regarding the pipe bomb investigation, Mr. Bongino’s interview, which FBI Director Kash Patel, during an interview with Fox News host Bret Baier on “Special Report with Bret Baier” the night before, promised would shed more light on, revealed little in the way of answers.

“It’s difficult for me to not be able to respond like I used to, but it will be a day. There will be a day. I’ll be back one day, and I’m going to be sure to answer all that stuff. But that’s not my job now. My job now is to put aside my bipartisan interests,” Mr. Bongino.

In February, on The Dan Bongino Show, the hugely popular podcast that helped make Mr. Bongino a household name, Mr. Bongino promised his listeners “all hell was about to break loose” on the Epstein controversy. Now that he’s actually seen the files, he’s struck a more measured tone.

Mr. Bongino promised a major break in one of three cases— the leak of the Supreme Court Dobbs opinion, the baggy of cocaine found in Biden’s White House, and the DC pipe bomber – but like Mr. Patel before him, he remained mum on the specifics.

About the January 6th pipe bomber who was caught on camera planting bombs outside the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarters on the eve of the deadly January 6th riot at the Capitol: “ The second we got in, I put a team on it, and I said, I want answers on this. And I’m pretty confident that we’re closing in on some suspects.”

On the small bag of cocaine found in the White House in July 2023: “I was a Secret Service agent. Potentially hazardous material, made its way into the White House. Nobody seems to know how it got there, and nobody seemed to get to investigate it fully.”

Fielding questions about Thomas Matthew Crooks, the would-be President Trump assassin who was killed after shooting Mr. Trump in the ear and fatally striking a spectator during a 2024 Pennsylvania campaign rally, Mr. Bongino declined to get into specifics on whether the 20-year-old was aided by a “foreign actor.”

“The case file now, which, by the way, we are going to make another public release on this coming up. We’re just kind of finishing up the product now to make sure it’s tight and put together, you’re going to see a lot of what you’ve heard about online does not exist in the case file,” Mr. Bongino.

Addressing recent controversy surrounding former FBI Director James Comey, whose ‘8647” Instagram post brought him a visit from Secret Service agents and free publicity for his new book, Mr. Bongino called the man “a big child.”

“I got to tell you, of all the things that have surprised me in the close to now three months I’ve been here, is the depravity of Jim Comey. This man is a disgrace to the badge, the FBI, and the country,” Mr. Bongino said.

Mr. Comey appeared on CNN on Wednesday, where he said there was nothing in Messers. Bongino’s and Patel’s backgrounds that made them qualified to manage an organization as complex as the FBI.

“I’m sure it’s a huge adjustment to go from being a podcaster to being the deputy director of the FBI,” he joked about Mr. Bongino.

During Wednesday’s appearance on “Special Report with Bret Baier”, Mr. Patel said Mr. Comey’s seashell Instagram post triggered others to make similar messages to Mr. Trump, which some have said was a thinly veiled call to assassinate the President (and which Mr. Comey denies).

“Do you know how many copycats we’ve had to investigate as a result of that beachside venture from the former director? Do you know how many agents I’ve had to take offline from chasing down child sex predators, fentanyl traffickers, terrorists? Because everywhere across this country, people are popping up on social media and think that a threat to the life of the President of the United States is a joke, and they can do it because he did it,” Mr. Patel said.

Mr. Bongino said he had recently come across boxes of “stuff” from Comey’s time in the bureau before he was fired by Mr. Trump in 2017 in a location that was “hidden from us, at least not mentioned to us.” He declined to get into the specifics, but said the FBI was doing its “damndest” to release it to the public.

Former FBI agent and conservative commentator John Nantz told the Sun that Bongino was doing the right thing in sticking to the facts as presented in the case files.

“Conspiracy theories are sexy, but life is often far more mundane,” Mr. Nantz said to the Sun.

But some social media contributors were not as impressed by Mr. Bongino.

“He looks like a bigger liar every time he goes on Fox News. Bongino is clearly compromised,” said one user on X.

“Bongino is a fraud. Kash Patel is scared out of his wits, and Bondi is just there to talk to Fox News,” tbone posted on X.

