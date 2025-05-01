FBI Director Patel Demoted Agents Who Knelt During George Floyd Protests: Report

The group of FBI agents involved allegedly have been deployed to protect federal monuments and buildings.

Several FBI agents who were photographed kneeling with demonstrators during the 2020 protests following George Floyd’s death have been reassigned to less desirable roles, according to a new report.

The reassignments, regarded within the bureau as demotions, have reignited debate about the FBI’s internal culture and its response to political pressures, CNN reported.

FBI officials provided no explanation for the reassignments, which come amid a broader shake-up under new leadership aligned with President Trump’s efforts to root out what he has called “woke” culture within the federal government. Mr. Trump has urged FBI leadership to remove agents and officials he perceives as politically biased.

The kneeling incident occurred on June 4, 2020, in Washington, D.C., as nationwide protests erupted over the death of Mr. Floyd. A Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, was later convicted of murder after kneeling on Mr. Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes as Mr. Floyd repeatedly said he could not breathe. Mr. Floyd’s killing fueled weeks of protests against police brutality and so-called systemic racism across the country.

The group of FBI agents involved had been deployed to protect federal monuments and buildings during the protests. Confronted by demonstrators, the agents reportedly decided to kneel in an effort to de-escalate tensions, following the example of National Guard soldiers in a similar situation.

Photos of the incident later caused a stir within the FBI. Some agents portrayed in the images faced backlash from their colleagues, including personal attacks and ostracization. Others within the bureau defended their actions, emphasizing that the gesture averted potential violence that could have further damaged the FBI’s reputation.

An internal review conducted after the incident reportedly found that the agents had not violated any policies. Nevertheless, reassignments have now taken place, reigniting criticism of the bureau’s handling of the situation. “This notion that the bureau would go after these people, it’s just disgusting,” a former FBI official told CNN.

Many within the FBI believe the reassignments are part of wider efforts under Kash Patel, FBI Director, to restructure the agency, responding to directives from the Trump administration, CNN reported. The shake-up has impacted senior officials at major field offices and FBI headquarters and has included reviews of more than 1,500 agents connected to investigations disfavored under Trump-era priorities, according to Politico.

FBI agents who worked on high-profile cases, such as those involving the January 6 Capitol attack or the search of Mr. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, have also reportedly prepared for potential retribution under the new leadership.