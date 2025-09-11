Transgender Ideology Found on Ammunition in Gun Used To Assassinate Charlie Kirk, Report Claims

Investigators say the suspect is believed to be college aged and ‘blended in well’ on campus.

LUKE FUNK Published: Sept. 11, 2025 10:13 AM ET Updated: Sept. 11, 2025 10:46 AM ET

Investigators have reportedly found ammunition with transgender and antifascist ideology engraved on it in the bolt-action rifle found in connection with the killing of Charlie Kirk in Utah.

Those details were included in an internal law enforcement bulletin, the Wall Street Journal reports. Authorities updated the investigation on Thursday but did not disclose that information.

The FBI continues to hunt for the gunman and officials say they have “good footage” of the shooter but are not releasing it to the public.

They say the suspect is believed to be college aged and “blended in well” at the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

FBI Special Agent in Charge in the Salt Lake City Office, Robert Bohls, says agents recovered a high-powered bolt action rifle in a wooded area where the shooter escaped from the scene.

Agents also said publicly that they collected an impression of the shoe the suspect wore, a palm impression, and forearm imprints for analysis.

The commissioner of the Utah Department of Public Safety, Beau Mason, says the gunman arrived at 11:52 a.m. They tracked his movement across campus and through stairwells of the building to the roof he used to carry out the shooting.

After firing the shot that killed Kirk, he moved to the other side of the building and jumped down and fled off of the campus into the woods where the gun was found.

He then ran into a neighborhood and fled.

“We do have good video footage of this individual but are not going to release it at this time,” Mr. Mason says. He says they are using technology to try to identify the gunman. If they are unsuccessful, they might then release it in hopes of getting tips to identify him.

Kirk was killed in a campus courtyard Wednesday in front of a large crowd. Mr. Mason says he spoke to Kirk’s family last night.

“The family is devastated. As commissioner of public safety, as a father, and a husband, I can only imagine what that family is going through.”

The FBI says it has already received 130 tips related to the case.

“I understand there are a lot of questions about motives. I assure you, all leads and tips are being fully investigated,” Mr. Bohls said.