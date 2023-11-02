The New York Sun

FBI Raids Home of Top Fundraiser for New York Mayor

Mayor Adams canceled a meeting with White House officials to return to New York City.

AP/Ted Shaffrey, file
Mayor Adams speaks at Times Square. AP/Ted Shaffrey, file
The FBI has raided the home of the chief fundraiser for Mayor Adams, Brianna Suggs, a veteran of Mr. Adams’s political organization.

The Thursday raid came shortly before a meeting Mr. Adams was supposed to meet with White House officials to discuss the migrant crisis at New York City. The meeting was subsequently canceled.

Ms. Suggs had been with Mr. Adams’s political organization since his time as borough president of Brooklyn. At the time of the raid, she was working on his re-election campaign, which already has raised $2.5 million.

Mr. Adams’s decision to cancel his meeting with White House officials on an issue about which he has been outspoken suggests a level of urgency to the matter. Yet it’s not clear what, if any, crimes for which Ms. Suggs is being investigated.

Mr. Adams’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Sun.

If Mr. Adams were to be implicated in a crime — he has not been accused of any wrongdoing — the New York City public advocate, Jumaane Williams, would be next in line. The city comptroller would be third.

According to a report from the New York Times, the raid was conducted by agents from one of the FBI’s public corruption squads, who questioned Ms. Suggs during the search.

RUSSELL PAYNE
RUSSELL PAYNE

Mr. Payne is a political reporter at The New York Sun. He covers a broad range of topics including New York State and New York City.

