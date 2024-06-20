FBI Raids Oakland Mayor’s Home In Midst of Recall Election

ABC’s Dan Noyes reports law enforcement told him it was as part of an investigation of the mayor and her boyfriend.

The FBI raided the home of Oakland’s Democratic mayor, Sheng Thao, on Thursday morning, according to the Justice Department and local reports. Ms. Thao is currently facing a recall election in the city just a year-and-a-half into her term.

According to ABC News, FBI agents were at her home at 6 am. The FBI’s San Francisco office confirmed that the agents were conducting a “court-authorized law enforcement activity on Maiden Lane,” but did not give further details.

While the FBI declined to specify what their search was about, ABC’s Dan Noyes reports law enforcement told him it was as part of an investigation of Ms. Thao and her boyfriend.

The search comes as Ms. Thao is facing a recall election backed by the Foundational Oakland Unites organization as well as billionaire Chris Conway and his sons, who have contributed about half of the campaign’s funding, according to local outlet The Oaklandside.

The recall campaign cites “multiple ongoing Public Ethics investigations and what they call a “surge of serious and violent crimes” as their reason for the recall campaign.

According to crime data from the City of Oakland, the overall crime rate is down in Oakland by 30 percent year to date compared to last year. However, the rate of violent index crimes, homicide, aggravated assault, rape, and robbery is up 11 percent since last year. While other index crimes have fallen, this increase is driven by an increase in robbery.