FBI Says October 7 Terror Operative Was an American, Just Collared in Louisiana

False statements on Mahmoud Amin Ya-qub Al-Muhtadi’s visa application gave him legal permanent resident status in the United States.

The FBI busted a terrorist living among us, a Louisiana man who was part of Hamas’s October 7 attack against Israel.

Mahmoud Amin Ya-qub Al-Muhtadi of Lafayette was nabbed by FBI agents on Friday over allegations that he broke federal law by allegedly supporting or attempting to support a foreign terrorist organization. Additional charges include fraud and the improper use of visas, permits, and other documentation to gain access into America.

Mr. Al-Muhtadi is expected in court on Friday, according to a report from Fox News.

“Al-Muhtadi is an operative for the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine’s (‘DLFP’) military wing, the National Resistance Brigades (‘NRB’, also known as the ‘Martyr Umar al-Qasim Forces’), a Gaza-based paramilitary group that participated in the Hamas-led terrorist attack against Israel on October 7, 2023,” the affidavit against the suspect said.

“Evidence shows that on the morning of October 7, 2023, Al-Muhtadi learned about the Hamas invasion, armed himself, gathered others, and crossed into Israel with the intention of assisting in Hamas’s terrorist attack.”

The affidavit against Mr. Al-Muhtadi cites evidence that his phone had utilized a cell tower “near Kibbutz Kfar Aza in Israel, the location of a horrifying massacre by Hamas and its supporters,” placing him at the scene of the attack.

Multiple intercepted calls and recordings allegedly captured him discussing the transportation of fighters and weapons into Israel, as well as expressing celebration over the kidnappings that took place that morning.

Evidence purportedly includes photographs and videos from the time of the attack showing him in combat gear, armed with weapons, and positioned alongside armed militants, occasionally displaying NRB insignia and Hamas-style headbands.

Following the attack, he allegedly praised and defended the violence through social media posts and messages, including content that celebrated Hamas’s actions and referenced the “liberation of occupied land.”

The affidavit shows additional evidence shows that he had given false information related to his involvement in a paramilitary organization as well as participation in a terrorist attack when applying for a U.S. visa.

“As a result of that false application, Al-Muhtadi was able to obtain permission to travel to the United States and obtain Legal Permanent Resident status. Al-Muhtadi is currently residing and working in Lafayette, Louisiana.”

He is also accused of immigration fraud.