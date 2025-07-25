FCC Chairman Warns of ‘Consequences’ For ABC’s ‘The View’ After Joy Behar Claims Trump Is ‘So Jealous’ of ‘Trim, Handsome’ Obama

Amid a chorus of outrage over the latest attacks on President Trump by the ladies of “The View,” FCC Chairman Brendan Carr is warning that there may be “issues” and “consequences that aren’t finished” for the embattled ABC News program.

Mr. Carr shared his take during a Fox News appearance on Thursday while addressing the fallout from Ms. Behar’s stream of invective against Mr. Trump, during when she claimed that Mr. Trump is “so jealous” of President Barack Obama.

Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer asked Mr. Carr whether “The View,” which is produced by ABC News for the Disney-owned ABC Television Network, is “now in the crosshairs of this administration.”

“Look, it’s entirely possible that there’s issues over there,” Mr. Carr responded. “And stepping back, this broader dynamic, once President Trump has exposed these media gatekeepers and smashed this facade, there’s a lot of consequences. I think the consequences of that aren’t quite finished.”

President Trump at the Oval Office, July 22, 2025, saying that President Obama had been directly implicated in a ‘treasonous’ plot to use the Russia probe to undermine Mr. Trump’s first term. AP/Alex Brandon

Mr. Carr went on to state that the show has “a lot of challenges,” noting that “It wasn’t that long ago, I think one episode, one show alone, they had to stop, interrupt the show and read four separate legal notices to try to avoid legal liability.”

Mr. Carr was referring to a November 2024 episode during which the panelists on the live program begrudgingly read four on-air “legal notes” immediately after they made unsubstantiated misconduct accusations against several Trump administration cabinet picks. Viewers watched in real time as the co-hosts made the critical comments, then read impromptu legal notes from Disney attorneys, four times in a row, to shield the panelists from legal liability.

After the third legal note was read, one co-host, Ana Navarro, quipped that, “This show’s gonna be just legal notes and things we’re selling.” Her comment prompted Ms. Behar to interject and suggest in jest that “The View” be “the Legal Note” over how often the hosts are required to recite them.

Mr. Carr’s remarks come just a day after the White House released a scathing statement in response to Ms. Behar’s latest bashing of the president. During Wednesday’s episode, Ms. Behar addressed Mr. Trump’s accusation, made the day prior, that Mr. Obama committed “treason” and tried “to lead a coup” to undermine the Trump presidency by falsifying intelligence reports to spin a damaging narrative that Russia deliberately helped Mr. Trump win the 2016 election. The former president, in a self-described “rare” response, called Mr. Trump’s claim “bizarre and ridiculous.”

Brendan Carr is interviewed by Bill Hemmer on the Fox News Channel. Fox News Media

Ms. Behar initially responded to Mr. Trump’s allegation by stating “First of all, who tried to overthrow the government on Jan. 6. Who was that again? That was not Obama.”

The 82-year old comedian continued: “The thing about him is he’s so jealous of Obama, because Obama is everything that he is not: Trim, smart, handsome, happily married, and can sing Al Green’s song ‘Let’s Stay Together’ better than Al Green. And Trump cannot stand it. It’s driving him crazy.”

The White House responded the following day, stating that Ms. Behar “is an irrelevant loser suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome” and that the co-host “should self-reflect on her own jealousy of President Trump’s historic popularity before her show is the next to be pulled off air.” President Trump also made comments suggesting that “The View” would be the next show to be “pulled off the air.”

The administration’s harsh comments didn’t stop Ms. Behar from making swipes at the president on Thursday, the second to last episode before “The View” goes on its usual hiatus for the month of August.

Sunny Hostin of ‘The View’ reads a ‘legal note’. ABC News

Although there is currently no indication that the show will not start back up in September as scheduled, the recent cancellation of the anti-Trump “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” has sparked speculation that “The View” might be next.

“The View,” has been under an increasingly harsh spotlight for its New York City-based hosts’ hard-left positions, at odds with much of the country’s residents, and its hosts’ intense dislike of Mr. Trump. The Daily Beast recently reported that ABC News executives met with “View” stars and suggested they tone down their anti-Trump rhetoric, and were rebuffed — laying bare the harsh reality that the once-vaunted ABC News has little control over its own program.

Disney, which owns ABC, last winter settled for $16 million a lawsuit brought against it by Mr. Trump after the ABC News personality George Stephanopoulos repeatedly made the false statement that Mr. Trump “was found liable for rape.”