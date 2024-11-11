FDA Forces Costco To Recall 80,000 Pounds of Butter Because Packaging Did Not Say It ‘Contains Milk’

‘Okay fine, maybe RFK can be in charge,’ says one commenter on social media.

Costco is being forced to recall 80,000 pounds of butter in Texas because the packaging does not state it includes the base ingredient, milk, which the FDA says is an allergen risk.

The two types of butter involved are Kirkland signature unsalted sweet cream butter and Kirkland signature salted cream butter, which were sold at Costco locations in Texas.

According to the FDA, a lack of reference to milk could lead people to believe that butter is dairy-free. The health agency issued a Class II recall, its second-highest recall rating, which means there is a “situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

Milk is considered an allergen, and EatingWell notes in some cases, it can lead to allergic reactions such as anaphylaxis, hives, vomiting, or throat swelling. In other cases, it can cause diarrhea or bloating.

While there are potentially severe consequences for inadvertently consuming a dairy product, some critics suggested the recall was unnecessary and that the general public should know milk is used to make butter.

A contributing editor for City Journal, Charles Lehman, quipped on X, “Okay fine maybe RFK can be in charge.”

Another user wrote, “On the department of hilarious excess:

We are now stooping to ‘protect’ people that did not know butter contains milk.”

Another user wrote, “Folks… it’s BUTTER. Of course it f’n contains milk. Evidently our society is so inept that it needs the equivalent of the *do not eat the pizza box* warning when they get pizza delivered. I don’t know about you, but I find that to be utterly ridiculous.”