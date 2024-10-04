Federal Judge in Georgia Clears Path for Biden’s Student Loan Relief Plan To Restart

The justice ruled in favor of defendant’s motion to transfer the case to Missouri

A federal judge has allowed the temporary restraining order against President Biden’s student loan relief plan to expire, effectively giving the green light to a sweeping debt forgiveness program that could dole out tens of billions in financial assistance to nearly 75 percent of loan holders.

Georgia U.S. District Judge Randal Hall, who was appointed by President George W. Bush, granted a motion from the Department of Education and the Biden administration to dismiss the case on the grounds of improper venue. He ruled that the plaintiff in Georgia lacked standing to sue and the state is not the proper venue to hear the case.

He also said in his ruling that he was directing his clerk to transfer the case to the Eastern District of Missouri since the seven states that filed the suit claimed that the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority would experience the most harm from the new policy.

The ruling will allow President Biden to proceed with his ambitious loan relief plan just weeks before the presidential election.

The lawsuit was originally filed by attorneys general from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, North Dakota, and Ohio – all GOP-led states that claimed the DOE’s debt cancellation efforts are illegal.

Among those eligible for receiving relief on their loans are those who owe an amount that is higher than what they originally borrowed, people who have been repaying the loan for decades, students from financially low-valued schools, and other eligible candidates who have not applied for any forgiveness programs before.

Officials with the Department of Education told CNBC that they were grateful for Judge Hall’s decision but expressed dismay over the state efforts to block the new policy.

“The fact remains that this lawsuit reflects an ongoing effort by Republican elected officials who want to prevent millions of their own constituents from getting breathing room on their student loans,” they said to the news outlet.

“We will not stop fighting to fix the broken student loan system and provide support and relief to borrowers across the country.”