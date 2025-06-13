Federal Judge Orders Trump To Return Control of National Guard to California

The judge says the president’s actions in deploying the guard was ‘illegal.’

A federal judge says President Trump taking control of the California National Guard to deploy soldiers to Los Angeles was illegal and ordered him to return control to Governor Newsom. The temporary restraining order goes into effect at noon on Friday.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer said Thursday evening that the president had overstepped his statutory authority when he ordered the deployment of around 4,000 National Guard members due to the violent immigration protests at Los Angeles.

The administration immediately filed an appeal with the Ninth Circuit court.

Mr. Newsom accused Mr. Trump of drawing a “military dragnet” through the city and sued to block the Guard’s deployment. The state also filed an emergency motion to block the Guard from assisting with federal immigration roundups. Some servicemembers have been protecting ICE agents during arrests.

Mr. Newsom posted a portion of the court order on X after it was released and stated, “The court just confirmed what we all know — the military belongs on the battlefield, not on our city streets.”

“This win is not just for California, but the nation,” Mr. Newsom continued. “It’s a check on a man whose authoritarian tendencies are increasing by the day.”

Mr. Trump posted his own message to Mr. Newsom on his Truth Social account a short time before the ruling was announced. “Incompetent Gavin Newscum should have been thanking me for the job we did in Los Angeles, rather than making sad excuses for the poor job he has done,” Mr. Trump stated. “If it weren’t for me getting the National Guard into Los Angeles, it would be burning to the ground right now.”

The restraining order from Judge Breyer came hours after Senator Padilla was forcibly removed from homeland security secretary Kristi Noem’s press conference when he tried to question her about the deployment of the National Guard troops. Mr. Padilla’s treatment drew strong rebuke from Congressional Democrats.