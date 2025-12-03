Feds Prep ICE ‘Strike Teams’ To Sweep Minnesota for Illegal Somalis Amid Fraud and Terror Funding Allegations

‘Somalians ripped off that state for billions of dollars, billions every year, billions of dollars, and they contribute nothing,’ President Trump says.

Federal authorities are reportedly preparing to launch a targeted immigration enforcement operation in the Twin Cities, focusing primarily on Somali immigrants living unlawfully in the United States.

The operation, expected to begin in the coming days, will involve “strike teams” of immigration agents deployed across the Minneapolis–St. Paul area to apprehend individuals with final deportation orders, the Associated Press reported Tuesday quoting an unnamed source.

The high-priority sweep comes as President Trump escalates his rhetoric regarding Minnesota’s Somali community. Tensions have intensified amid allegations that massive fraud within state social safety net programs may have funneled taxpayer money to the Somali terrorist organization al-Shabab.

Local officials have vowed not to assist in the federal operation. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said that the city police force, which includes many Somalis, would not cooperate with ICE agents.

“Targeting Somali people means that due process will be violated, mistakes will be made, and let’s be clear, it means that American citizens will be detained for no other reason than the fact that they look like they are Somali,” Mr. Frey said. “That is not now and will never be a legitimate reason.”

According to federal prosecutors, over the past five years, scammers operating largely within the Somali diaspora stole more than $1 billion intended for feeding children, assisting homeless families, and providing autism therapy. Authorities allege that instead of providing services, the money was used to bankroll luxury vehicles, lakefront homes, and real estate abroad.

The crackdown follows a deadly shooting in Washington, D.C., involving an Afghan national, though the administration has pivoted its enforcement focus to the Somali community in Minnesota.

On Tuesday, Mr. Trump said he does not want people from Somalia in the United States. “Somalians ripped off that state for billions of dollars, billions every year, billions of dollars. And they contribute nothing. The welfare is like 88 percent. They contribute nothing. I don’t want them in our country. I’ll be honest with you,” he said during a Cabinet meeting.

“I don’t want them in our country. Their country’s no good for a reason. Their country stinks and we don’t want them in our country. I could say that about other countries too,” the president said, adding that America simply can’t “keep taking in garbage.”

At the Cabinet meeting, the homeland security secretary, Kristi Noem, sharply criticized Governor Tim Walz over Minnesota’s handling of the funds. “You told me to look into Minnesota and their fraud on visas and their programs. Fifty percent of them are fraudulent, which means that that wacko Governor Walz either is an idiot or he did it on purpose — and I think he’s both,” Ms. Noem told Mr. Trump.

Mr. Walz has defended his administration, noting his officials “erred on the side of generosity” during the pandemic to ensure aid reached those in need quickly. “The programs are set up to move the money to people,” Mr. Walz said. “The programs are set up to improve people’s lives, and in many cases, the criminals find the loopholes.”

Walz also criticized the administration’s approach. “Sitting on the sidelines and throwing out accusations — and let’s be very clear, demonizing an entire population and lying to people about the safety and security of this state — is beneath that,” he said.

The House Oversight Committee chairman, James Comer of Kentucky, announced Tuesday that his panel “will conduct a thorough investigation into Governor Walz’s failure to safeguard taxpayer dollars.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also announced an investigation into the matter. “We are acting fast to ensure Americans’ taxes are not funding acts of global terror. We will share our findings as our investigation continues,” Mr. Bessent wrote on X.