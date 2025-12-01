FEMA Reinstates Workers Who Signed a Letter Criticizing Agency Leadership

As many as 35 Federal Emergency Management Agency employees who were terminated or placed on administrative leave after signing a public letter criticizing the agency’s leadership returned to work on Monday after being reinstated.

A total of 191 current and former FEMA employees signed the letter in August. While most did it anonymously, 35 signed their names.

The public letter — titled the Katrina Declaration — warned that the Trump administration’s “dismantling cuts” and “devastating attacks” on FEMA programs leave the country vulnerable to a botched disaster response similar to what happened after Hurricane Katrina hit the Gulf Coast in 2005.

The Category 3 hurricane killed more than 1,800 people. FEMA was blamed for a failure to deliver effective aid for days, leaving victims to fend for themselves.

The letter claimed that FEMA is now led by individuals, including the acting FEMA administrator, David Richardson, who lack the backgrounds required for their roles.

The employees also criticized a policy introduced by the Department of Homeland Security secretary, Kristi Noem, requiring that she personally approve any contract exceeding $100,000.

The department put the public signers on indefinite administrative leave the day after the letter was released. One employee was terminated for “Conduct Unbecoming a Federal Employee,” according to the Government Accountability Project — a whistleblower protection organization.

Stand Up For Science, which hosted the FEMA employee letter, said the suspensions were a “wasteful and costly political stunt.”

“We’re thrilled that our coworkers have been reinstated and are back to serving the American people,” the founder of Stand Up for Science, Colette Delawalla, told the New York Sun. “These actions reaffirm what we’ve said all along: these employees did nothing wrong.”

An emergency management specialist at FEMA, Abby McIlraith, was among those who publicly signed the letter and was placed on leave.

Ms. McIlraith has been with FEMA less than a year and said she wanted to improve outcomes for disaster survivors. She is among those back at work with back pay.

“I personally was three years old when Hurricane Katrina made landfall, so it’s not like I’ve been presiding over decades of government inefficiency,” Ms. McIlraith said.

The public signers filed whistleblower complaints with the U.S. Office of Special Counsel. FEMA’s legal counsel advised that the employees were protected under the Whistleblower Protection Act and the First Amendment and recommended the investigation be closed with no disciplinary action, according to the whistleblower group.

“This case is important precedent. It reaffirms what should be obvious: it is unlawful to retaliate against federal employees who exercise their free speech and whistleblower rights by publicly dissenting against agency policies, especially those that place lives in danger,” the senior counsel at Government Accountability project, David Seide, said in a statement.