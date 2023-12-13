Fetterman Emerges as Vocal Ally of Israel, Defying the Press and Members of His Own Party

This support is changing how many in the state see him.

PITTSBURGH — Senator Fetterman has emerged as one of the most reliable supporters of the Jewish community in his hometown, which is located a handful of miles from where the deadliest massacre of Jews happened at the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh five years ago. This support is changing how many in the state see him.

A Pittsburgh-based businessman and Democrat, David Knoll, who launched a last-minute quixotic challenge to a local county councilwoman, Bethany Hallam, over her posts supporting antisemitism, said, “Fetterman has been better than anyone could have hoped, and honestly did not see that coming, but we welcome his support whole-heartedly.”

Mr. Knoll, who lives at Squirrel Hill, said what he especially loves is Mr. Fetterman’s refusal to cower to either the members of the press or members of their own party who are at odds with his staunch support of Israel.

Mr. Fetterman, in an interview with the Washington Examiner, said he is not concerned about falling in or out of some sort of political categorization. “I am not worried about labels or what people want to label me, I am about being clear where I stand, and I always have been,” he said in a wired interview.

“I am on what I believe is the right side of this issue, I’m not concerned about a label. Israel is our key, closest ally, and we need to support them in this fight,” he said, adding, “if we want peace and we want a two-state solution, then Israel needs to be able to destroy Hamas.”

Mr. Fetterman said he fundamentally believes destroying Hamas is the only pathway to a real solution to this conflict, “And it’s not at all at odds with my other beliefs. Hamas has systematically used rape and murder as part of its war, brutalizing Israeli women. It’s horrifying. We cannot pretend that Hamas is a rational entity.”

Mr. Knoll said he and other members of the Jewish community here at Pittsburgh are deeply concerned by the recent antisemitic graffiti and vandalism that has happened at Squirrel Hill. Pro-Israel flags have even been burned in front of people’s houses.

Last week, there was an “unfounded” online threat made at an unnamed local synagogue that Pittsburgh police said they were still investigating.

Mr. Fetterman said he and his office unequivocally have their back. “We stand with you and support you. You have an ally in me, and please do not hesitate to reach out to my office if there is anything we can help you with,” he said.

One of the first things Mr. Fetterman did this past week was calling a Pittsburgh native, chef, and restaurateur, Michael Solomonov, whose vegan falafel shop Goldie became the target of hundreds of agitated pro-Palestinian protesters who had gathered at Rittenhouse Square at Philadelphia, then took their march down Sansom Street, chanting, “Goldie, Goldie you can’t hide. We charge you with genocide,” as they made their way toward Mr. Solomonov’s restaurant.

Organized by the Philadelphia Free Palestine Coalition, a Facebook post instructed supporters to “flood the streets” Sunday night, and they did, shouting antisemitic remarks and placing pro-Palestinian stickers on the doors of businesses along their route.

Mr. Fetterman said he talked with Mr. Solomonov to let him know he has his back. “The fact that an angry mob attacked a Jewish business is completely appalling and frankly shocking that this can even happen. Everyone needs to swiftly condemn what happened. I’ve spoken to a lot of different people from the Jewish community across Pennsylvania, and they are actually feeling unsafe right now. And now, you have a mob attacking a Jewish restaurant in downtown Philadelphia. It’s unacceptable.”

Creators.com