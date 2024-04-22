Fetterman Endorses Romney for Harvard Presidency

Senator Fetterman is endorsing his colleague and fellow Harvard graduate, Senator Romney, to take over as president of the university. Mr. Romney will leave elected public office at the end of the year.

Mr. Fetterman on Monday shared the headline of a Washington Post opinion piece from Daniel Rosen entitled, “Harvard is an almighty mess. Let Mitt Romney clean it up.”

“As an alumnus of Harvard, and after this mad season of antisemitism at Columbia, I co-sign,” Mr. Fetterman says.

“This former Governor of Massachusetts doesn’t need a paycheck, but Harvard and its academic peers need to recalibrate from far-left orthodoxy,” he writes.

Mr. Rosen, a Harvard alumnus himself and president of the American Jewish Congress, says that Mr. Romney would be a perfect fit to address the antisemitism and plagiarism crises engulfing Harvard.

“I find it devastating that Harvard has failed to vigorously address the unchecked antisemitism on campus,” Mr. Rosen writes. “I never for a moment felt oppressed or marginalized as a student on the Harvard campus. But to my dismay, recent years have seen an unconscionable spike in â€” and even worse, an administrative tolerance of â€” hate speech directed at Jews, including targeting Jewish students.”

“Choosing him would be an ideal way to nurture a culture and atmosphere of open inquiry and respectful dialogue. What matters more than political leanings is that Romney has the moral courage and independence to identify the root sources of antisemitism at the university, address the decline in Jewish student applications and enrollment, and teach a new generation of young adults the importance of mutual tolerance,” Mr. Rosen writes of the Utah senator, who is retiring this year.

Mr. Fetterman has been a critic of the “pinko” left ever since being elected to the Senate in 2022. When the October 7 attack happened, many fellow liberals hoped that the Pennsylvanian would be one of the first to call for a cease-fire.

Instead, he stood firmly by the Jewish state and demanded hostages be returned before any cease-fire agreement was reached. He says President Biden is wrong to hamper Israel’s ability to go into Rafah, where Hamas leadership continues to hide.

“Of course, it was always a little pinko,” Mr. Fetterman said of Harvard in 2023. “But now, I don’t recognize it.”