Fetterman Stands Alone as a Democrat Willing To Give Trump Credit Where It’s Due on His Achievements

Yet where are the party’s big voices on Iran, specifically on Israel’s military action and our country’s support to prevent the No. 1 state sponsor of terror from acquiring a nuclear bomb?

When it comes to criticizing President Trump — and refusing to give credit for virtually anything — it’s full speed ahead for Democratic politicians.

On the economy, Axios just reported: “The stock market had been recently scraping new highs … The unemployment rate was 4.2 percent, and inflation was well-contained near the Fed’s 2 percent target.” Gas prices are down, as is the retail price of eggs. Inflation, despite the tariffs, is at a four-year low. Wages are up.

That southern border has become a nonissue for much of the media. The New York Post recently wrote, “Border Patrol agents didn’t release a single migrant into the US last month — a staggering drop after the Biden administration allowed 62,000 illegal crossers in the country in May 2024. … Agents caught 8,725 migrants crossing illegally at the southern border last month. That’s a 93 percent decrease from May 2024, when 117,905 were nabbed, according to internal data obtained by The Post.”

Last April, the homeland security secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, testified before Congress insisting, “With the authorities and the funding that we have, (the border) is as secure as it can be.”

Democrats attack Mr. Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” not only as a supposed danger to the so-called entitlements but as an existential threat to the republic. The House minority leader, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, said, “People will die if the GOP tax scam ever becomes law.”

On immigration, there is no shortage of Democrats whipping out the fascism card. About Mr. Trump’s deportation policy, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently said, “They are trying to end legal status in the United States.”

President Obama, about the Trump administration, said days ago at a speech in Connecticut, “If you follow regularly what is said by those who are in charge of the federal government right now, there is a weak commitment to what we understood — and not just my generation, at least since World War II — our understanding of how a liberal democracy is supposed to work.” But nothing about Iran.

For years, Secretary Clinton and Mr. Obama said that nuclear-armed Iran is unacceptable. As a senator, Mrs. Clinton said: “A nuclear-armed Iran is unacceptable, but it is not just unacceptable to Israel and to the United States. It must be unacceptable to the entire world, starting with the European governments and people.”

Mr. Obama, in 2012, said: “I think that the Israeli government recognizes that, as president of the United States, I don’t bluff. I also don’t, as a matter of sound policy, go around advertising exactly what our intentions are. But I think both the Iranian and the Israeli governments recognize that, when the United States says it is unacceptable for Iran to have a nuclear weapon, we mean what we say.”

OK, Mrs. Clinton and Mr. Obama, care to comment? The Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer recently issued a statement opposing Iran’s acquisition of a nuclear weapon, but did not mention Mr. Trump, let alone praise Mr. Trump’s support for Israel or the way he is navigating this crisis.

A big exception is Senator Fetterman, who said, “I really hope the president finally does bomb and destroy the Iranians.” He later wrote: “To be perfectly clear: destroying the Iranian regime. Free the Iranian citizens from this cancerous, repressive, and authoritarian regime.”

Also, a Democcrat and former Tennessee member of the House of Representatives, Harold Ford Jr., a Fox News contributor, said: “I give the president a lot of credit. … I was reminded of a Churchill saying — I no longer listen to what people say. I watch what they do because behavior never lies. And I think the president’s come to the conclusion because he’s tried. He’s tried, other presidents have tried. And I hope he’s not persuaded by or even impacted by politics. … And I can tell you I’m one American who’s prepared to support the president, whatever decision he makes.”

Why have many big-voice Democrats gone into an underground bunker rather than offer even the faintest praise or encouragement for Mr. Trump? It’s about not giving Mr. Trump credit for anything, including accomplishing an objective they supported.

