Fired Democratic Senate Aide Caught Filming Pornography in Hearing Room Is Being Investigated by Capitol Police

Capitol Police confirmed to the Sun on Monday that the now-former staffer for Senator Cardin is under investigation and at risk of facing charges.

The Democratic aide who was fired from Senator Cardin’s staff this past weekend is at risk of facing charges for performing in a pornographic video in the room that is home to Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

The staffer, Aidan Maese-Czeropski, is also accused of recently saying “Free Palestine” to a Jewish Republican lawmaker. “We are looking into this,” the United States Capitol Police said in a statement to the Sun on Monday regarding the sex video.

The amateur video, first reported by the Daily Caller, was initially posted on a social media account that Mr. Maese-Czeropski maintained using an alias and was circulated in a chat room used by gay Capitol Hill staffers.

Mr. Cardin’s office confirmed in a statement Saturday that the staffer had been fired. “Aidan Maese-Czeropski is no longer employed by the U.S. Senate,” the statement said. “We will have no further comment on this personnel matter.”

Mr. Maese-Czeropski said in a statement posted to LinkedIn that he was being unfairly persecuted for his sexuality and did not deny the reports that he was the one who appeared in the video.

“This has been a difficult time for me, as I have been attacked for who I love to pursue a political agenda,” he wrote on Saturday. “While some of my actions in the past have shown poor judgment, I love my job and would never disrespect my workplace. Any attempts to characterize my actions otherwise are fabricated, and I will be exploring what legal options are available to me in these matters.”

According to the Spectator, Mr. Maese-Czeropski reportedly reserved the Senate committee room under the name of Mr. Cardin, who is retiring next year. A conservative law professor, Jonathan Turley, says the fired staff member, who handled some foreign policy issues for Mr. Cardin, is at risk of facing criminal charges.