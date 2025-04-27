Fires Rage Out of Control at Iran’s Main Port After Massive Explosion of Missile Fuel Components

Analysts are trying to determine if the incident was an act of sabotage given the chemicals involved, which are critical to Iran’s missile program.

Raging fires at an Iranian deep-water port are flaring up again Sunday amid high winds as Iran’s president visited some of the 1,000 injured when a massive blast that monitors say was a chemical explosion Saturday of ammonium nitrate or sodium perchlorate, both components of Iran’s missile production.

The explosion killed at least 40 and crippled the Shahid Rajaee Port’s operations, though state media reported Sunday that some of the loading and customs activities had resumed. The port is reportedly responsible for about 70 percent of Iran’s maritime trade and 90 percent of its container shipments. It sits near the crossroads of 20 percent of the world’s oil trade — the strait of Hormuz.

Locals in the area have been told to stay indoors as winds carry the toxic fumes across the region. The provincial governor declared three days of mourning.

The port, located in the city of Bandar Abbas, with a population of 500,000, is one of Iran’s most valuable, handling 100 million tons of cargo per year and offering a direct line through the Strait of Hormuz to the Arabian Sea from the Persian Gulf.

With Iran reporting the blast as an accident, independent analysts are trying to determine if the incident was an act of sabotage given the chemicals involved and Iran’s depleted missile stock following ongoing proxy conflicts with Israel.

Iranian officials have denied the substances involved in the blast were imported from China, though ammonium perchlorate was shipped to the port from China in January and a second missile fuel chemical was received in March, according to maritime security firm Ambrey.

“The fire was reportedly the result of improper handling of a shipment of solid fuel intended for use in Iranian ballistic missiles,” Ambrey said in a statement.

Iran’s defense ministry denied on X that any military-use cargo was involved in the incident. “No sort of imported and exporting consignment for fuel or military application was (or) is in the site of the port,” Iran’s Defense Ministry spokesman, Reza Telaeinik, told state television.

With the bomb-making materials lost, Israel also obliterated a Hezbollah missile facility located in Beirut on Sunday. Hezbollah shipments from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps are said to originate from the Shahid Rajee port.

In addition to reducing its military capabilities, dismantling the port could be a potentially crippling blow to the Islamic Republic’s economy as well. English news site Iran International reports that more than half the port’s cargo is unmoveable, which amounts to halting 221,000 tons of goods per day. Mr. Pezeshkian said that in examining the cause, investigators will look into why 130,000 containers were being stored at the port, whose holdings should be reduced to one-tenth of that amount.

The explosion occurred as American and Iranian officials ended a third round of talks in Oman on Saturday aimed at eliminating Iran’s nuclear weapons program. Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Aragchi, said the discussions were detailed, serious and useful.