Five Members of Congress from Connecticut, All Democrats, Get Thanksgiving Bomb Threats, One Day After Similar Threats to Trump’s Team

Four members of the House and one senator say they were at home with their families when they received the threats.

At least five Democratic members of Connecticut’s congressional delegation faced bomb threats while at home with their families on Thanksgiving Day, just one day after several members of President Trump’s cabinet-in-waiting received similar messages warning of pipe bombs. None of the threats so far have turned out to be credible.

Senator Murphy, Congressman Jim Himes, Congresswoman Jahana Hayes, Congressman Joe Courtney, and Congressman John Larson — five Connecticut Democrats — all received messages that there were pipe bombs somewhere in their homes.

“This morning, I was notified of a bomb threat targeting my home where I was celebrating Thanksgiving with my family. Thankfully, after a swift and thorough response from the United States Capitol Police, the Greenwich Police Department, and the Stamford Police Department, no evidence of a bomb was found,” Mr. Himes, the first lawmaker to announce the threat against him, said in a statement. The other four members of Congress issued similar statements saying they received the threats while at home for the holiday with their families.

The threats came just one day after half-a-dozen cabinet nominees that have been selected by Trump were also targeted with threats of pipe bombs being at their homes. The nominees for secretary of defense, secretary of labor, secretary of agriculture, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, and United Nations ambassador all faced a non-credible threat at their respective homes.