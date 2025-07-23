Florida Attorney General Suggests Turning in Troublesome Ex-Spouses for Deportation

James Uthmeier says one abusive ex who overstayed a tourist visa is cued up for deportation after a tip from his aggrieved partner.

Florida’s Attorney General is offering people a way to get back at an ex-lover or spouse — encouraging people to rat them out if they are not legal residents of the United States.

“We recently got a tip from someone whose abusive ex overstayed a tourism visa. He is now cued up for deportation,” the attorney general of Florida, James Uthmeier, says in an X posting.

“If your ex is in this country illegally, please feel free to reach out to our office. We’d be happy to assist,” he goes on to say.

The top of the attorney general’s website has a toll free phone number to contact staff. The federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement already has its own phone line to anonymously report immigration violations.

Mr. Uthmeier has been a vocal supporter of President Trump’s efforts to deport migrants from the United States.

“Florida’s been leading on immigration enforcement, supporting the Trump administration and ICE efforts to detain and deport criminal aliens,” he previously told Fox Business.

Mr. Uthmeier most recently advocated denaturalizing and deporting a Florida man arrested on charges of trying to smuggle people into the United States.

Mr. Uthmeier last month came up with the Everglades location that was turned into the so-called Alligator Alcatraz detention center. In a video he posted to X, Mr. Uthmeier referred to it as a one-stop shop to carry out the president’s mass deportation agenda.

The site is on a sprawling abandoned airport in the middle of the Everglades National Park in southern Florida. The facility can house up to 3,000 people, expedite immigration cases, and streamline deportations directly from the property via the existing airstrip.

Governor DeSantis appointed Mr. Uthmeier as attorney general in February. He previously served as the chief of staff for Mr. DeSantis. In that role he had a hand in a 2022 Florida program to fly migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.