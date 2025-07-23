The New York Sun

Join
National

Florida Attorney General Suggests Turning in Troublesome Ex-Spouses for Deportation

James Uthmeier says one abusive ex who overstayed a tourist visa is cued up for deportation after a tip from his aggrieved partner.

AP/Marta Lavandier
Police check cars arriving at 'Alligator Alcatraz' in Ochopee, Florida. AP/Marta Lavandier
LUKE FUNK
LUKE FUNK

Florida’s Attorney General is offering people a way to get back at an ex-lover or spouse — encouraging people to rat them out if they are not legal residents of the United States.

“We recently got a tip from someone whose abusive ex overstayed a tourism visa. He is now cued up for deportation,” the attorney general of Florida, James Uthmeier, says in an X posting.

“If your ex is in this country illegally, please feel free to reach out to our office. We’d be happy to assist,” he goes on to say.

The top of the attorney general’s website has a toll free phone number to contact staff. The federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement already has its own phone line to anonymously report immigration violations.

Mr. Uthmeier has been a vocal supporter of President Trump’s efforts to deport migrants from the United States.

“Florida’s been leading on immigration enforcement, supporting the Trump administration and ICE efforts to detain and deport criminal aliens,” he previously told Fox Business.

Mr. Uthmeier most recently advocated denaturalizing and deporting a Florida man arrested on charges of trying to smuggle people into the United States.

Mr. Uthmeier last month came up with the Everglades location that was turned into the so-called Alligator Alcatraz detention center. In a video he posted to X, Mr. Uthmeier referred to it as a one-stop shop to carry out the president’s mass deportation agenda.

The site is on a sprawling abandoned airport in the middle of the Everglades National Park in southern Florida. The facility can house up to 3,000 people, expedite immigration cases, and streamline deportations directly from the property via the existing airstrip.

Governor DeSantis appointed Mr. Uthmeier as attorney general in February. He previously served as the chief of staff for Mr. DeSantis. In that role he had a hand in a 2022 Florida program to fly migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.

LUKE FUNK
LUKE FUNK

Mr. Funk was the managing editor of Pleroma Media, and worked as a breaking news reporter at The Messenger after spending 25 years at Fox Television as a producer, executive producer, and digital content director.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2025 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use