Florida Attorney General Warns Orlando Mayor of ‘Consequences’ Unless City’s ‘Sanctuary’ Policy is Not Reversed

Florida’s attorney general, James Uthmeier, has issued a harsh ultimatum to the mayor of Orlando — ditch the sanctuary city policies, or lose your job.

The blunt warning came in a letter in which Mr. Uthmeier responded to comments from Mayor Biddy Dyer during a recent council meeting, the gist of which were that officers with his city’s police department would not assist with federal immigration enforcement. Instead, the mayor said, they would adhere to a 2018 city policy dubbed the “Trust Act,” which prohibits civil servants from inquiring about the immigration status of an individual.

In his letter to Mayor Dyer, which was posted on X, Mr. Uthmeier alleges that the policy was rendered void in 2019 when Governor DeSantis issued an initial warning to the city of Orlando about the policy and said the state would pursue legal action if the law was not reversed.

“This letter serves as notice that this office will take legal action against the City of Orlando and any city employee or agent thereof that violates chapter 908 of the Florida Statutes,” Mr. Uthmeier wrote in his letter. “By prohibiting law enforcement officers from inquiring about a person’s immigration status, the City of Orlando is unlawfully implementing a sanctuary policy and blatantly violating the law.”

The attorney general also threatened Mayor Dyer’s position, saying if he did not follow state law he would be “held in contempt” and could face removal from office. Mr. Uthmeier elaborated in a statement attached to the letter posted on X.

“If the city enforces the policy as Mayor Dyer suggested, especially with @OrlandoPolice signing a 287(g) agreement with ICE, there will be consequences,” he said.

Mr. Dyer quickly acquiesced on Tuesday in a letter of his own, saying that his city takes the law “very seriously” and that Orlando police officers are currently being trained by ICE officials per the 287(g) agreement.



“Neither I nor the Orlando Police Department have any intention of violating federal or state law,” the mayor’s letter, which was obtained by FOX 35 Orlando, reads. “Our OPD officers are in the process of being trained by ICE to provide assistance at its direction.”

“We assure you we will continue to use our best efforts to support the enforcement of federal immigration law, as well as state law,” Mr. Dyer wrote.