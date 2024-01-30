Florida Eyes Harsh Crackdown on Homeless Encampments

The legislation comes as homelessness numbers are surging across the country and the Supreme Court is set to weigh in on what cities can legally do to clear encampments.

Florida’s legislature is eyeing a harsh — and contentious — crack down on camping and sleeping in public areas.

The legislation comes as homelessness numbers are surging across the country — with estimates of a record-high 653,100 individuals, up 70,000 from 2022, living on the streets. Florida had one of the largest absolute increases in homelessness — behind only California and New York — with a nearly 19 percent increase from 2022 to 2023.

The Supreme Court announced earlier this month that it would be weighing in on whether arresting homeless people who are sleeping or camping on public land is cruel and unusual punishment, following an appellate court decision which many cities have said has tied their hands when it comes to clearing encampments off the streets.

Florida’s legislation, which would take effect on October 1 of this year if enacted, would prohibit counties from authorizing any sleeping or camping on public property.

It would allow counties to designate certain areas for sleeping, but subject to conditions that the area includes clean restrooms, running water, security on site at all times, and behavioral health treatment access.

The legislation would also require any such areas to be drug and alcohol free, and says the “designated area may not be in a location where it adversely and materially affects the value or security of existing residential or commercial properties.” It also specifies that citizens can sue municipalities for damages if public camping areas are in violation of the standards.

The bill has faced backlash from some homeless advocates, CBS12 News reported.

“This bill is just another indication that we are not addressing the real issue here, which is providing housing for those who are experiencing homelessness,” the chief executive of The Lord’s Place, Diana Stanley, said.