Florida Prosecutor Reportedly Opens Criminal Investigation Related to Charity Championed by DeSantis’ Wife

‘I believe in this program deeply, and I stand by it 100 percent,’ the governor says.

AP/Meg Kinnard
Governor Ron DeSantis, left, looks on as his wife Casey DeSantis, carrying daughter Mamie, speaks during a campaign event at The Hangout on January 20, 2024, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. AP/Meg Kinnard
PERRY CHIARAMONTE
Prosecutors in Florida have opened a criminal investigation related to a charity foundation supported by Governor Ron DeSantis’ wife, according to a report Tuesday.

The revelation came after The Miami Herald  requested records related to the Hope Florida Foundation, started in 2021 to provide resources for state residents while helping them become economically self-sufficient. 

The media outlet says its request was denied by Leon County prosecutors for documents from state Rep. Alex Andrade. The records custodian for the State Attorney’s office, Jack Campbell, said the documents provided by Andrade to the prosecutors couldn’t be publicly released because they are “part of an open, on-going investigation.”

It was not immediately clear who was at the center of the investigation or the specifics that spurred the probe.

House Republicans in the Sunshine State alleged earlier this year that Mr. DeSantis’ administration had illegally shifted a $10 million settlement with a Medicaid contractor to a political committee headed by the governor’s chief of staff at the time.

In an unrelated news conference on Tuesday, Mr. DeSantis addressed the probe into Hope Florida when asked about it by a reporter.

“Based on what,” the governor said of the reported investigation. “Well, I mean, I can tell you, this has been a very successful program. Everything that’s been thrown at it is pure politics.”

“I believe in this program deeply, and I stand by it 100 percent.”

Hope Florida is a state program initiated by Casey DeSantis — who is reported to be considering a run for governor after her husband leaves office in 2026 due to term limits — aimed at transitioning state residents from government welfare to support provided by churches and nonprofits. The Hope Florida Foundation, its charity branch, was established to provide support.

The DeSantis administration allocated $10 million from a $67 million settlement with Medicaid contractor Centene, which was overbilling for prescription drugs, to the foundation, according to the Herald.

Days later, the charity handed $5 million to two non-profit organizations. The groups then sent at least $8.5 million to a political committee that was set up to oppose last year’s ballot initiative to legalize recreational marijuana. The measure failed. 

Mr. Andrade recently called the transaction an illegal diversion of Medicaid funds.

“It does appear…that they were complicit in full knowledge of what they were doing in the misuse of these Medicaid funds,” he said last month at a House Health Care Budget subcommittee meeting.

Mr. Chiaramonte was an investigative reporter and producer at Fox News, a correspondent for the New York Post, and a news editor for the Messenger.

