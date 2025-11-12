Jason Reding Quiñones is bringing in a former state election crimes official into a grand jury conspiracy investigation following the reported departure of two prosecutors.

The U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida, Jason A. Reding Quiñones, is reportedly organizing a new investigative team, partially composed of outside attorneys, within its national security unit as it ramps up its grand jury conspiracy investigation into a vast roster of former government officials — accused of orchestrating the “Russiagate” investigation —including a former CIA director, John Brennan, and the former FBI agents and ex-lovers, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.

On Monday afternoon, Mr. Reding Quiñones reportedly called a last-minute meeting with the Southern District of Florida’s major crimes unit, following the departure of two top prosecutors who resigned out of protest over the office’s issuing of more than 30 subpoenas to officials involved in the “Russiagate” investigation, according to MSNBC. The outcome of that meeting was not immediately clear.;

The subpoenas called for any or all materials dated between July 1, 2016 and February 28, 2017, per MSNBC.

A former acting director of Florida Governor Ron Desantis’s Office of Election Crimes and Security, Scott Strauss, is playing “a potentially significant role” in the grand conspiracy investigation, Bloomberg Law reported. Prior to working for Governor DeSantis, Mr. Strauss, a law school classmate and former colleague of Mr. Reding Quiñones, was reportedly “pushed out” of the U.S. attorney’s office for attempting to launch “baseless 2020 voting fraud conspiracy investigations,” Bloomberg Law reported.

Director of the FBI, James Comey (L), Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) John Brennan (2L), Director of National Intelligence James Clapper (2 R) and Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson (R) wait before the arrival of President Obama on January 17, 2014 in Washington D.C. Comey, Clapper and Brennan were all directly implicated in Tulsi Gabbard’s Russia report, according to President Trump. Aude Guerrucci-Pool/Getty Images

One of the prosecutors who quit refused to participate in the probe because the prosecutor claimed it “would violate their ethical responsibilities,” MSNBC reported. Both prosecutors stepped down last week after a “tense meeting “ with higher-ups, in which they were accused of leaking information about the investigation to the press.

Mr. Reding Quiñones also ordered the national security unit to start reporting directly to the U.S. attorney’s executive office instead of to criminal chief Peter Forand, who was outed by MAGA figure Jack Posobiec for donating to Kamala Harris’s 2024 Presidential campaign, according to Bloomberg Law.

Mr. Forand was also relocated to a different part of the building from his previous office inside the executive suite of the Miami-based Southern District headquarters. FBI Special Agent Jim Poland, recently appointed as chief of staff to Mr. ​​Reding Quiñones, has since taken over his space.

In September, U.S. District Chief Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga empaneled a federal grand jury to convene in January 12, 2026 in Fort Pierce, Florida — a move that conservative attorney and Trump ally Mike Davis suggested was related to investigating a “grand conspiracy” by government officials to impede Mr. Trump.

The director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, at the White House on July 23, 2025. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“For the last three-and-a-half years since the Mar-a-Lago raid I have very publicly called for a grand jury in Fort Pierce,” Mr. Davis told Bloomberg Law last week. Referring to Mr. Reding Quiñones as a “very good friend,” he said he hoped that all of those indicted will be held accountable for the Russiagate “hoax” and the raid for classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

Last week, MSNBC reported that Mr. Reding Quiñones is preparing grand jury subpoenas for a grand jury investigation into former CIA Director John Brennan over a U.S. intelligence assessment of Russian election interference.

The reported criminal investigation comes some five months after the director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, released in July a declassified House intelligence report that she described as “irrefutable evidence” that President Obama and a claque of senior national security officials — including Mr. Brennan, then-National Intelligence Director James R. Clapper Jr., and then-FBI Director James Comey — “directed the creation of an intelligence community assessment they knew was false.”

“They knew it would promote this contrived narrative that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to help President Trump,” Ms. Gabbard said.

A former CIA director, John Brennan, testifies on Capitol Hill. AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, file

Ms. Gabbard also accused Mr. Obama of attempting a “years-long coup” against Mr. Trump. She also filed a criminal referral on the case to the Justice Department.

Messrs. Brennan, Comey and Clapper have, since leaving government service, emerged as fierce critics of Mr. Trump, often belittling and mocking him on television.

While addressing reporters from the Oval Office, Mr. Trump accused the men, and Mr. Obama, of “treason.”

“Barack Hussein Obama is the ringleader. Hillary Clinton was right there with them, and so was sleepy Joe Biden. And so were the rest of them. Comey, Clapper, the whole group, and they tried to rig an election and they got caught,” Mr. Trump said.



The national intelligence director, Lieutenant General James Clapper, testifies on Capitol Hill, January 10, 2017. AP/Cliff Owen, file

Responding to Mr. Trump’s accusations on MSNBC, where he’s a paid contributor, Mr. Brennan said he would not be “intimidated” by the threats and called the actions a “corruption and a perversion of the justice system”. The allegations, he said, are “patently false” and politically motivated.

During an October 24 appearance on Benny Johnson’s “The Benny Show” podcast. Mr. Davis, who heads the Article III Project, said: “Justice is definitely coming. Lawyer up mother f*ckers.”