… And the Kitchen Sink

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Upon arrival at Room Service, a hotel-themed restaurant opening October 16, guests are escorted by concierge to one of nine private rooms. A personal bartender or butler serves them as they order from a contemporary American menu and dine in perfect solitude. Given 24 hours’ notice and a service fee — the price has not yet been set — patrons may order any off-the-menu item from any restaurant in town.

Welcome to the restaurant that claims it can fulfill guests’ every whim.

“If you want a whole suckling pig, we’ll get it for you,” a publicist who represents the restaurant, Sam Firer, said. Guests can order foreign editions of Vogue, a tableside manicurist, even a kitchen sink.

“It’s bringing service to a whole new level,” Room Service’s owner, Chris Reda, said. As a frequent clubgoer, Mr. Reda found himself dissatisfied with the bottle service offered at hotspots. Being told what to consume bothered him even more than the three-digit markup. He said it made him think, “I’d rather pay for the table.”

The 100-seat eatery, whose mirrored ceilings and interiors were designed by artist Joey Horatio, also contains a large keyhole sculpture that functions as a centerpiece in the room. Patrons who choose to stay past 10 p.m. may buy a table for the whole evening. At that point, the restaurant turns into a club for the night.

Room Service (35 E. 21st St., between Broadway and Park Avenue).