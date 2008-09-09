At Macondo, Size May Vary

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

New York City’s streets offer more than their share of miscellaneous food. But somehow, when used in a restaurant context, the words “street food” remain evocative. They conjure not boiled beef dogs and hot roasted nuts but a world of exotic, bargain-priced, authentic treats.

Macondo is the latest restaurant to promise its customers the enchantment of pedestrian fare. The name comes from a town in Gabriel Garcia Márquez’s magic-realist novel “One Hundred Years of Solitude,” and accordingly, the environment is a strange interpretation of tropical fantasy — fresh pineapples suspended from the ceiling, walls lined with exotic jarred fruits — with the concrete grubbiness of a Lower East Side sidewalk. The seating is at too-high bar stools or low-to-the-ground lounge tables; a few of the bar stools extend out onto Houston Street, where hardy customers can dine at a counter window with their backs to the passing crowds.

Chef Máximo Tejada prepares small plates of varying Latin origins. The menu is large, with a dozen categories of food in a somewhat overwhelming array. As at Rayuela, Mr. Tejada’s more upscale restaurant down the block, the staff has been prepped with a spiel: Here, it’s about how tapas are meant to be shared, so please order several, and “the drinks are tapas-style too,” their portions and prices ostensibly slightly below average to foster sampling. In reality, $7.50 for a medium juice glass full of liquor and fruit juice is not a particularly compelling bargain. Dropping the price to $5 might produce the dramatic fever for sampling that Mr. Tejada hopes for. A sweet-salty-sour concoction of tamarind and tequila is a vivid winner; plenty of others, such as a bland slush of avocado, mezcal, Midori, honey, and heaven knows what else, sound much better than they taste.

Every item on the menu is priced in a narrow range of around $10, but some are mere nibbles, while others are dinner-size. I expected my taco order to be the former, but four small tortillas messily crammed with shredded lamb or pork ($14) turn out to be rather a lot of food. The meats are well seasoned, the pork fatty and roasted, the lamb slow-cooked and tender, but the tacos are a bit plain, their sprinkling of onions and cilantro an austere garnish. A majority of the food here is like that — tasty, to be sure, but with a flat flavor palette and a minimum of nuance.

Crunchy, oily flatbreads — called cocas, like the Catalan ones they loosely resemble — make pretty comprehensive meals, too. The best is the “Buenos Aires” ($14), whose lavish toppings include hunks of skirt steak as well as two kinds of melted cheese, white and blue. Sandwiches, or bocadillos, come in pairs for easy sharing. There’s a pair of barely Latin burgers ($10), a deal if not a delight, and a pair of dripping sandwiches crammed with braised short ribs ($10), juicy meat whose fatty stringiness, it turns out, is not at its best when hand-held.

Among the actually tapas-sized tapas, there’s a superb mofongo ($10), balls of mashed plantain served with crisped pork belly in a savory pool referred to as “bacon sauce.” A group of croquettes “a la lolita” ($7) oozes appealingly with mushrooms and figs when its fried shells are cracked open. A plate of calamari ($9) is one of the only spicy dishes at a remarkably heatless Latin restaurant: The squids are batter-fried and then glazed with a chile-honey sauce for a sticky, greasy, hard-to-resist treat.

But I haven’t even mentioned the arepas, the sweet Brazilian meatballs, the ceviches, the terrific Peruvian octopus salad, the steak empanada — it’s a fun menu to explore. For all its stylistic variation, the steady repetition of elements such as beef, figs, and mushrooms can get a little dreary, especially in the absence of bright, spicier complements. But this is a party-minded snacking restaurant, not one for deep study. By the same token, come prepared for kitchen slowdowns at busy times, and raucous parties who’ve sampled a few too many tiny cocktails.

adams@pote.com

Macondo (157 E. Houston St., between Allen and Eldridge streets, 212-473-9900).