The Best Thing Right Now…

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

David Mills’s Harlem caviar bar, Emperor’s Roe, is an unexpected find among Lenox Avenue’s row of churches, brownstones, and dilapidated storefronts. But sometimes a dose of luxury is exactly what a neighborhood needs. I’m not the only local resident who likes occasionally to stroll into the airy room around sunset, sit at the bar, and indulge myself with a glass of champagne and a platter of fish eggs. Fifteen dollars buys four hot blinis, each bearing slices of dense, smoky smoked salmon, lathered with creme fraiche, and capped with a spoonful of steel-grey American sturgeon caviar. The four little towers are perfect shared two ways, or as a solo indulgence. Since it opened a few months ago, the little bar has been gradually introducing more features: wine service, a counter of luxury takeout goods, and a wider variety of snacks. I look forward to the full dinner menu, which Mr. Mills promises soon.

Emperor’s Roe, 200 Lenox Ave. at 120th Street, 212-866-3700.