The New York Sun

Join
National

The Best Thing Right Now…

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
JAYANTHI DANIEL
JAYANTHI DANIEL

Summer barbecues usually occur only on weekends, but if you’re craving grilled foods during he workweek, the Japanese kitchenware company Korin makes a line of tabletop grilling devices that goes beyond the hibachi. One of the devices is the mini Konro grill, made of a ceramic base with a metal grill that sits on top. The Konro doesn’t produce enough heat to cook meats thoroughly, but it does keep skewered foods, like satay or kebabs, thoroughly hot and sizzling, which helps if you’re making a few skewers at one time. The Konro performed particularly well with skewered vegetables: I found myself topping off a salad with pieces of grilled bell pepper, which was a nice contrast to a bowl of plain greens. Furthermore, the Konro did not heat up my kitchen, which is a plus during the summertime. The grill is small enough for easy storage, and the red ceramic base makes for a beautiful kitchen display.

Korin (57 Warren St., between Church Street and West Broadway, 212-587-7021) or onkorin.com for $30.50.

JAYANTHI DANIEL
JAYANTHI DANIEL

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use