The Best Thing Right Now…

Summer barbecues usually occur only on weekends, but if you’re craving grilled foods during he workweek, the Japanese kitchenware company Korin makes a line of tabletop grilling devices that goes beyond the hibachi. One of the devices is the mini Konro grill, made of a ceramic base with a metal grill that sits on top. The Konro doesn’t produce enough heat to cook meats thoroughly, but it does keep skewered foods, like satay or kebabs, thoroughly hot and sizzling, which helps if you’re making a few skewers at one time. The Konro performed particularly well with skewered vegetables: I found myself topping off a salad with pieces of grilled bell pepper, which was a nice contrast to a bowl of plain greens. Furthermore, the Konro did not heat up my kitchen, which is a plus during the summertime. The grill is small enough for easy storage, and the red ceramic base makes for a beautiful kitchen display.

Korin (57 Warren St., between Church Street and West Broadway, 212-587-7021) or onkorin.com for $30.50.