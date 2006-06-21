The Best Thing Right Now…

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

After dealing with sticky, flavorless dried figs in the winter and early spring, fresh juicy figs are like manna. This season, Fairway Markets is selling California Black Mission figs. Smaller round figs are available throughout the summer, but for the next two weeks, Fairway is also carrying extra-large Black Missions, which are almost the size of plums. According to the senior partners of Fairway, Steven Jenkins and Peter Romano, inclement weather in California delayed the shipment by two weeks, so the season is even shorter than usual this year. The figs are satisfying and juicy, a refreshing snack during the hot afternoons. What’s more, they are large enough to be cut in half and stuffed with Gorgonzola and honey or sliced prosciutto for appetizers, which can get tricky with smaller figs. Enjoy them while you can.

Figs are $1.49 each at all Fairway Markets (2127 Broadway, between 74th and 75th streets, 212-595-1888; 2328 Twelfth Ave., between 132nd and 133rd streets, 212-281-2504; 480 Van Brunt St. at Reed Street, Red Hook, Brooklyn, 718-694-6868).