This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The spice purveyor Penzeys has been known for years as an online destination for exotic and rare seeds, powders, and spice blends. Now New Yorkers have the chance to try out Penzeys on home turf: The store recently opened a new outlet in Grand Central Market. One favorite is the Extra Fancy Vietnamese Cassia cinnamon ($5). Cinnamons are usually harvested in Sri Lanka or Madagascar, but the Vietnamese kind carries a slightly smoky flavor, imparting a much more concentrated cinnamon flavor to cooked dishes like Moroccan tagine-style stews and Jamaican goat curry, which depend on a large amount of the spice. A good pinch of the cinnamon works wonders in chai or coffee. Unlike ordinary supermarket cinnamon — which should never be an option for a serious cook, considering its faded flavor — Penzeys Vietnamese cinnamon is a welcome addition to the spice rack.

Penzeys in Grand Central Market, Grand Central Terminal, 101 E. 42nd St., between Lexington and Park avenues, 212-972-2777.