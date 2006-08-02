The Best Thing Right Now…

The New York Sun

JAYANTHI DANIEL
Acool glass of wine or a scoop of sorbet are great treats in the middle of a summer heat wave. At the Upper East Side restaurant Agata and Valentina, customers can order something even frostier: Pastry chef Eileen Guastella has created three wine sorbets featuring uncooked wines frozen just long enough to keep the scoops solid. Ms. Guastella uses three Sicilian wine varietals for the dessert, a white Grecanico and a Moscato from Pantelleria and a red Nero d’Avola. The dessert ($12) is served in a chilled martini glass, and the Nero d’Avola combines with the Grecanico sorbet for a surprising sweet-and-sour contrast. Ms. Guastella said some customers order the dessert with savory meals for a chilly wine alternative. The dessert has the alcohol content of full glass of wine, so if you want to indulge a childhood cravings for frozen treats with grownup thirst for a cocktail, this is the way to go.

Agata and Valentina,1513 First Ave. at 79th Street, 212-452-0691.

