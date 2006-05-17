Kitchen Dish

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

LONG AFTER DINNER Pastry chef Pichet Ong’s plans to consult on the desserts for the restaurant and event space 230 5th fell through, but he is moving forward with his own cafe in the West Village. P*ong (150-152 W. Tenth Ave., between Greenwich Avenue and Waverly Place), will feature “just about anything you like after a meal,” Mr. Ong said, including cheese, wine, cocktails, seasonal fruit, savory and dessert salads, and pastries. “But also you can come in before a meal, because I’m going to be offering some cured meats,” he said. The 35-seat restaurant also will feature combinations such as doughnuts with homemade jam and cheese.

“I got the liquor license last week,” Mr. Ong said. “That was a big hurdle.”

The name obviously is a play on that of the chef owner, but it also is what you say in Thai when you win a game of mah-jongg, or when you strike gold, win the lottery, or have something similarly excellent happen to you.

Mr. Ong hopes to open P*ong by the middle of September.

MORE WITCHES A new ‘wichcraft is expected to open next week, probably on Wednesday, at 60 E. 8th St. at Broadway.

FRESH EARTH Earth NYC (116A Tenth Ave., between 17th and 18th streets, 212-337-0016), which opened in January with a Bombay-style small plates menu, has launched a full dinner menu, featuring dishes from Southeast Asia and India. Those include Lao green papaya salad, Vietnamese spring rolls, red and green curries from Thailand, other curries from Malaysia, and Indian tandoori lamb.

BLACKBERRIES AND BEYOND The Rink Bar at Rockefeller Center (off of Fifth Avenue, between 49th and 50th streets, 212-332-7620) reopened yesterday, and is offering drink specials five days a week.

Today you can enjoy a blackberry mojito for $6 or a 12-ounce draft mug of Samuel Adams lager for $4.

Thursday’s specials are a $6 Cosmopolitan or a $4 Brooklyn Brewery pilsner. On Friday margaritas are $6 and bottles of Corona Extra are $4.

Rolling Rock drafts are $2 on Monday and for $6 you can have Mermaid Punch, made with tequila, peach schnapps, and mango puree.

Tuesday is the day for $6 green appletinis and bottles of Coors Light for $3.

SWORDS AND SIPS If you have ever wondered how best to open a bottle of champagne with a sword, stop by the Bubble Lounge (228 West Broadway, between Franklin and White streets, 212-431-3433) at 5 p.m. this Saturday for a one-hour class on bottle sabering, as it is called. The cost is $30, including a glass of champagne. You can saber your own bottle and join the Bubble Lounge Sabering Guild for another $30. You even get a certificate. Register at saber@bubblelounge.com.