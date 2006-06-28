Kitchen Dish

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ROOM FOR BREAKFAST Room 4 Dessert (17 Cleveland Place at Kenmare Street, 212-941-5405) is serving breakfast. Chocolate financiers, brioche with Nutella, lattes, fresh juices, mild lemonade, blood-orange soda, and more are on offer.

CROSSING FLATBUSH Christie’s Jamaican Patties, which for years has provided Park Slope with Jamaican specialties, is moving across the street to larger, brighter digs in Prospect Heights (387 Flatbush Ave., between Sterling Place and Plaza Street East, Brooklyn, 718-636-9746). The move is underway and is expected to be completed in the next week.

CROSSING SMITH The owners of Smith & Vine wine shop on Smith Street in Brooklyn have opened a cheese shop across the street. Stinky Bklyn (261 Smith St., between Douglass and Degra w streets, Brooklyn, 718-522-7425) offers 150 cheeses, mostly ones from off the beaten path, as well as cold cuts and other specialties.

Being clever cross-marketers, husband and wife team Patrick Watson and Michele Pravda are labeling their cheeses with suggested wines, available at their other store, to pair with them.

PIZZA & BEER Lil Frankies Pizza (19 First Ave., between 1st and 2nd streets, 212-420-4900) is launching three beers from Sixpoint Craft Ales tonight as part of its new happy hour menu. Starting at 5:30 this evening, all Sixpoint pints, including the new Apollo Wheat, Gemin-IPA and Lil Frankies Pale Ale, will be available for $5, and 48-ounce pitchers of the Pale Ale are $15. Happy hour at Lil Frankies normally is from 5:30 to 7 p.m., but tonight is extended half an hour to 7:30.

A WOMAN’S PLACE? Have you been wishing there were more female chefs but did not know what to do about it, or would you simply like to sample the food of 15 female chefs all in one place? You have your chance tomorrow at the Prince George Ballroom (15 E. 27th St., between Madison and Fifth avenues). There, for $150 a person or $1,250 for a table of 10, you can enjoy a reception and five-course tasting featuring the food of Heather Carlucci-Rodriguez of Lassi, Rebecca Charles of Pearl Oyster Bar, caterer Mary Cleaver of Cleaver Co., Amanda Freitag and Vera Eisenberg of Sette, Elizabeth Katz of Fiamma Osteria, Anita Lo of Annisa, Ellen Mirsky of Public, Amy Scherber of Amy’s Bread, Barbara Sibley and Margaritte Malfy of La Palapa, Jody Williams of Gusto Ristorante e Bar Americano, Patricia Yeo of Sapa, and, from Washington, D.C., Nora Pouillon of Nora and Asia Nora.

The event is “At the Table New York: Toasting Women Chefs & Restaurateurs.” Proceeds from the event go to support WCR’s scholarships and intern programs. The event is being hosted by Gourmet Magazine executive chef and TV Food Network star Sara Moulton. Selecting the wine are sommeliers Cynthia Goddeau of Del Posto, Claire Paparrazo of Blue Hill, Julee Resendez of Colors, and Annie Turso of Asiate. To reserve your space for the dinner, which starts at 6 p.m., call 877-927-7787. For more information, go to womenchefs.org.