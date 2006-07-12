Kitchen Dish

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

NEW FROM ISRAEL Jerusalem-based Aroma Espresso Bar has opened its first cafe outside of Israel, in SoHo (160 Wooster St., between Houston and Prince streets). Specializing in espresso, of course, Aroma also serves made-to-order sandwiches (fans on the Internet praise its burekas) and accompanies its coffee with a free bit of chocolate. It operates 72 units in Israel and has two different blends of coffee, one for espresso and one for cappuccino.

TRIMMED BEARD The James Beard House (167 W. 12th St., between Sixth and Seventh a venues, 212-675-4984) is closing for two weeks of renovations. Nearly every night guest chefs from across the country cook at the property, which was owned by the cookbook writer and patron of all things culinary James Beard. Some consider it a Carnegie Hall for chefs. James Beard Foundation members get a discounted price for the meals, but they are open to the public. A schedule can be found at www.jamesbeard.org. The house is closing from August 19 to September 6 to replace the wallpaper, chairs, and tables, and maybe get a paint job.

IGGY’S POWER The owners of Iggy’s, a bar that also has a full kitchen, specializing in burgers, fries, and the like, is opening a juice bar and health food restaurant next door. Power (1452 Second Ave., between 75th and 76th streets, 646-722-9399) is slated to open this week, offering organic juices, turkey burgers, and more.

NAME CHANGE What used to be Bistro St. Marks is now Flatbush Farm (76-78 St. Marks Ave. at Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, 718-622-3276). The bar, with a limited food menu, opened quietly over the past week, and the restaurant should be opening in the next two weeks. The food, as the name implies, will be local and seasonal, with as much organic stuff as the owners can get their hands on. That applies to the drinks, too. Organic Wolvers IPA is among the beer selections, and the bartender recommends the fresh watermelon martinis.

MENU CHANGE Yoel Cruz, chef of North Square (103 Waverly Pl., between Macdougal Street and Sixth Avenue, 212-254-1200), has revamped his menu. Among the new items is tortilla-crusted snapper with sautéed Swiss chard, creamed corn, and dried chile sauce. A salad of sautéed seafood marinated with olive oil, lemon juice, onions, and rosemary also has been added, as has a crispy pan roasted duck breast with sautéed spinach, baby beets, steamed snow peas, roasted eggplant quinoa, and tamarind-apricot demiglaze. Braised short ribs, a perennial favorite at the restaurant, are staying on the menu.