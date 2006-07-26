Kitchen Dish

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

PRETTY PICHOLINE Picholine (35 W. 64th St., between Central Park West and Broadway, 212-724-8585) will close for renovation August 6. It is scheduled to reopen in early September after getting a face lift by Etienne Coffinier and Ed Ku of Coffinier Ku Design. They have been charged with giving the stately restaurant a less formal look and also to add a wine and cheese bar at the front of the restaurant to highlight chef-owner Terrance Brennan’s renowned cheese selection. A color scheme of aubergine and lavender gray is promised.

A MONTH OF AUGUST Restaurant August (359 Bleecker St., between Charles and West 10th streets, 212-929-4774) is celebrating its namesake month with a bunch of specials to reflect festivals taking place in Europe at this time.

They are starting with Lisbon’s Feira de Melão (melon fair), for which, from August 1–6, they are adding to their menu melon with port syrup, and rice with shrimp and melon, paired with appropriate Portuguese wines. Throughout the month, August is paying tribute to the weeklong Great British Beer Festival with an expanded selection of beers from the United Kingdom.

DIZZY & HAPPY Dizzy’s Club Coca-Cola (in Frederick P. Rose Hall, fifth floor, Broadway a t 60th St. 212-258-9595) is offering happy hour specials during weekdays until September 3. Between Monday and Thursday, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., all wine, beer and cocktails are $5. Happy hour patrons willing to stay until the 7:30 p.m. jazz set starts will have the usual $30 cover fee waived.

SIX FEET FOR THE PRICE OF THREE Manganaro’s Heroboy (494 9th Ave, between 37th and 38th streets, 212-947-7325), which is best known for its six-foot heroes, is celebrating its 50th anniversary by offering its customers a 50% discount between July 31 and August 5.

CANCUN CLAMS Starting today, Zócalo (174 E. 82nd between Lexington and Third avenues, 212-717-7772) has introduced summertime items reflecting the food of Cancún. They include a Yucatán-style clam bake, featuring lobster, chorizo, and crab legs as well as clams, accompanied by spicy achiote habanero sauce ($32). The spicy sauce, this one made from five different chiles, also will be served with adobo-rubbed arrachera, or grass-fed shell steak ($29).

Other Cancún specialties include pork ribs cooked in banana leaves, served with a spicy chipotle sauce as well as cactus salad and roasted corn ($25).

Do not be afraid of all that spice: Zócalo also is offering buckets of four 6-ounce Coronitas (small bottles of Corona beer) for $10.

MEJOR MENU Rosa Mexicano (1063 First Ave. at 58th Street, 212-753-7407; 61 Columbus Ave. a t 62nd Street, 212-977-7700, and 9 E. 18 St., between 5th Avenue and Broadway, 212-533-3350) also is adding some specials to its menu, available August 2–22.

Reflecting the food of traditional cantinas, the restaurant is offering ajo blanco, a chilled cucumber-and-almond soup, for $8. Salsa made at tableside served with fried cheese and tomato skewers is $11.

At dinner only, you can sample chamorro, crispy marinated pork shank with chorizo baked red beans, pickled jalapeños, onions, cilantro and corn tortillas for $24.