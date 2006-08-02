Kitchen Dish

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

TV DINNER Next Tuesday, District, the restaurant at the Muse hotel (130 W. 46th St., between Sixth and Seventh a venues, 212-485-2999), is offering a three-course lunch for $20 from noon to 2:30 p.m.

Chef Patricia Williams is doing her take on TV dinners, serving the food all at once on an oversized square plate.

The items will change regularly, but appetizers might include avocado cucumber soup with pink grapefruit salsa, or endive salad with oranges, chervil, tarragon, and hazelnut vinaigrette. Entrées might be shrimp and grits with corn and chanterelles in lobster sauce, or steak tartare with quail eggs and toasted brioche. Dessert could be strawberry shortcake with blueberries, or chocolate cake with mint ice cream.

OUTDOOR BREW

Spiegeltent, a temporary beer garden and performance space, opens tomorrow at Pier 17 of the South Street Seaport (19 Fulton St., between Front Street and FDR Drive North). The food service there will be run by Heartland Brewery, which will be offering a selection of sandwiches and antipasti, as well as a variety of its popular brews, plus a new one designed especially for the summertime fun. Spiegel Light is made with Belgian yeast and flavored with orange oil and coriander.

Spiegeltent will be open from noon to 2 a.m. and will be up and running through October 1. For more information, visit www.heartlandbrewery.com

MEXICAN MONDAYS Mercadito (179 Ave. B, between 11th and 12th streets, 212-529-6490) is highlighting the food of different Mexican regions each Monday. Next Monday will feature the food of the Pacific Coast, including red snapper ceviche, lemon-poached lobster tacos, and adobomarinated chicken.

Dishes from the Gulf of Mexico are on offer the following week, including shrimp soup, and grilled skirt steak with roasted poblano peppers and a salsa flavored with lime and two Mexican herbs — hoja santa and epazote.

The south will be featured next, including Yucatán specialties such as tamales wrapped in banana leaves served with habanero salsa.

Finally, Central Mexican food, such as lamb marinated with cascabel chile, and fava bean soup with grilled cactus salsa, will be on the menu.

Each regional dinner is $30 a person.

TOP CHEFS Restaurant groupies take note:The staff of six top New York restaurants will be competing in a soccer tournament this Sunday and the following one.

The chefs, servers, maître d’s, and others from Jean Georges, Daniel, Alain Ducasse at the Essex House, davidburke & donatella, the Modern, and Country will compete in a tournament that starts this Sunday at 10 am at Roosevelt Island’s Octagon Field. For a full schedule, visit latinconnoisseur.com.